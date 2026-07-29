‘Jumanji: Open World’: The Virtual Becomes Reality in New Trailer

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After seven years, Sony’s “Jumanji” reboot series is returning to theaters this Christmas with “Jumanji: Open World,” which released its first trailer on Tuesday.

At the end of the 2019 film “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the four former high school classmates who got sucked into the magical “Jumanji” video game were shocked to find that the creatures inside the game had somehow broken out into the real world.

But as we see in the new trailer, the animals are not the only ones that got out. The four video game avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan have also arrived on Earth. But without players inhabiting them, they seem to be stuck in “demo mode.”

Watch the new trailer below:

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Unlike the previous two “Jumanji” revival films, “Open World” has a premise that is closer to the original 1995 “Jumanji” starring Robin Williams, in which two siblings discover a magical board game in their attic that unleashes a menagerie of African beasts into their small town until they can finish the game.

Twenty-two years later, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a surprise holiday box office hit, grossing $962 million worldwide and prompting a sequel, “The Next Level,” which made $801.6 million. “Open World” will try to chase those benchmarks as it faces major competition from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday” and Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three,” which will come out one week prior.

“Jumanji: Open World” hits theaters Christmas Day. Check out the trailer in the clip above.