Lionsgate CEO Supports Paramount-Warner Merger, Says Bolstered Paramount+ ‘Would Be Better For Us’

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Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer gave his support to the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, saying in the studio’s latest earnings call that the acquisition could be beneficial to Lionsgate’s television division through deals with a “bolstered” Paramount+.

“Uncertainty is the worst thing for our business, and uncertainty and delay is not good for anybody,” Feltheimer told financial analysts on Thursday. “We know [Paramount Skydance CEO] David Ellison well. We did his first series, ‘Manhattan,’ some years ago. I can tell you that I was impressed with him. He loves content. I have no reason not to believe that he will be investing very heavily in content, whether it’s a 30-film slate or whether it’s at a bolstered Paramount+.”

Feltheimer’s comments come as Paramount Skydance has pushed for entertainment executives to come out in support of its acquisition and to push California Attorney General Rob Bonta to reach a settlement with them in lieu of a trial scheduled for a March 2027 start with the aim of blocking the merger.

With the United Kingdom’s antitrust division approving the merger, the lawsuits from Bonta and 11 other state attorneys general as well as the Writers Guild of America stand as the final hurdle between Paramount Skydance and a closing of the merger. Regal Cinemas CEO Eduardo Acuna and Vue Cinemas CEO Tim Richards came out in support of the merger this week, joining AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron in support while Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel voiced his support as well.

Feltheimer noted that he believes the merger could strengthen Paramount+’s position in the streaming market, which he sees as beneficial to Lionsgate’s television division as it sees to diversify the platforms on which it makes series pickup deals. Lionsgate has already reached a deal with Paramount+ on the upcoming thriller series “Trauma,” which Feltheimer described as “‘Die Hard’ in a hospital.”

“A better financed streamer, a competitive streamer would be better for us. Better for us in terms of original programming, better for us in terms of building library,” he said. “We’ve already sold them a new television show. We hadn’t been doing that much with Paramount. We hadn’t been doing that much with HBO. So I’m already seeing signs of it. I’m already talking to them about potentially co-financing feature films that would be good for us, and that would be good for the industry.”

While C-suite execs rally behind Paramount, labor and grassroot organizers have come out against it. Along with the suing WGA, SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Teamsters have spoken out against the merger, while a letter opposing the merger has been signed by over 5,000 actors, including prominent names like Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo and hundreds of other A-listers concerned that the merger will lead to fewer greenlights and employment opportunities for creative talent and crew members.

