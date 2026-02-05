Lionsgate Names Vermillio’s Kathleen Grace as First-Ever Chief AI Officer

Lionsgate has appointed Kathleen Grace as its first-ever chief AI officer.

Grace, who previously served as chief strategy officer at Vermillio, an AI platform built to license and protect IP and likeness, will lead the studio’s AI strategy and execution.

In her new role, Grace will work closely with Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns and other senior leaders across the company to provide tools to serve the creative vision of its filmmakers, create opportunities for new efficiencies in its production, marketing, distribution and administrative operations, and spearhead initiatives to protect the IP of the studio and its talent partners.

She will report to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and will be part of the company’s senior decision-making team.

“Kathleen understands the AI ecosystem from the perspective of creators and IP holders alike, and she is the right person to lead our team forward in this exciting, complex and nuanced environment,” Feltheimer said in a statement. “Her AI expertise and digital media savvy will help us grow alongside our talent partners as we create new opportunities, establish new safeguards and execute new strategies.”

The move comes after Lionsgate unveiled a first-of-its-kind partnership with the applied AI research firm Runway in September to train a proprietary AI model to serve its filmmakers.

At Vermillio, Grace was responsible for ensuring that content owners and talent were able to track, authenticate and be compensated for the use of their work in AI models.

Prior to that, she worked at the Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Discovery Communications-backed digital studio New Form, developing more than 40 pilots and selling nearly 25 series to networks and platforms including TBS, go90, Freeform, Quibi and Refinery29. She also spearheaded YouTube’s global Spaces initiative, establishing creator studios in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Tokyo and working on projects including “The Burg,” Vuguru’s “The All for Notes” and Facebook Watch’s “365 Days of Love” with Sofía Vergara.

“We’re proud to see Kathleen step into a pioneering role as the first Chief AI Officer at a Hollywood studio,” Vermillio co-founder and CEO Dan Neely said in a statement. “She’s been a valued part of Vermillio’s growth and we’re excited to see her use her experience to help shape the future of AI in Hollywood.”

“I’m very excited to become part of the team at Lionsgate. They have amazing creative partners, a rich and diverse portfolio of IP, an entrepreneurial and forward-looking culture, and a willingness to adapt to and embrace new technologies,” Grace added. “I look forward to collaborating with their team of executives focused on the AI space, supporting initiatives already underway while taking their AI strategy to the next level in its ability to expand the creative palette for their storytellers.”