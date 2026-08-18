Margaret Mendelson Joins Independent Artist Group | Exclusive

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Margaret Mendelson has joined Independent Artist Group (IAG) as an agent in the Scripted Literary Department, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Mendelson comes to IAG from Innovative Artists. She will report to Lindsay Howard Parker, EVP and Head of Scripted Television Literary.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Margaret after years of respect and admiration from afar,” Howard Parker said in a Tuesday statement to TheWrap. “Her longstanding reputation as an exceptional partner for her clients aligns perfectly with our 360 approach to representation — putting collaboration, long-term relationships and the full spectrum of our clients’ opportunities at the center of everything we do.”

Mendelson spent the majority of her career at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she represented writer-showrunners and producing directors. During her tenure at CAA, she played a key role in packaging, selling and launching numerous television series across both broadcast and streaming platforms, collaborating with premier production companies.

With a multifaceted skill set, Margaret possesses extensive experience in guiding client-led production companies through the development and production process.