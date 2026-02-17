‘Scooby-Doo’ Live-Action Netflix Series Casts Mckenna Grace as Daphne

Netflix’s upcoming “Scooby-Doo” live-action series has cast Mckenna Grace as Daphne.

Per reports, the actress will star as the younger version of Daphne Blake in the series, which will tell the origin story of the Mystery Inc. crew.

Back in March 2025, TheWrap reported that the show was picked up for eight episodes, with the series being described as a “modern reimagining.”

The role serves as Grace’s return to the character, as she previously lended her voice to a younger, animated version of Daphne in the 2020 film “Scoob!” The Emmy-nominated actress’ other roles include “Regretting You,” “Gifted,” “Young Sheldon” and more.

Here’s the official logline for the series: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

The live-action “Scooby-Doo” series comes from mega-producer Greg Berlanti. The executive producer has been behind TV adaptations and reimaginings such as “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and The CW’s Arrowverse. It will be showrun by Josh Appelbaum (“Life on Mars,” “Citadel” and “From”) and Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Venom”). Appelbaum and Rosenberg will also write and executive produce the series through their company Midnight Radio.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said in a previous statement. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”





