Netflix has dropped “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” a three-part documentary that peels back the curtain of everything that took place behind the scenes during the production of UPN’s highly-successful competition reality TV series headlined by Tyra Banks.

Several former contestants from earlier seasons sat down with documentarians to share their experiences filming the show, some of which included incidents of sexual assault, body-shaming and enduring controversial challenges.

While the show first premiered in May 2003, the series saw a resurgence in 2020 after viewers re-watched or discovered the reality show for the very first time. This led to several online discussions and many people calling “ANTM” out over its questionable model tasks and production’s care for the young women.

Below, TheWrap broke down the most shocking revelations from “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.”

Les Moonves (Getty Images) Former Viacom President Les Moonves wanted to limit diversity While talking about the origin story of “America’s Next Top Model,” Tyra Banks and “ANTM” executive producer Ken Mok opened up about the roadblocks they faced trying to cast diverse talent on the show. The two said UPN executives thought one person of color on the show was more than enough but Banks and Mok disagreed. Mok and Banks said they had to do their final round of casting with former Viacom President Les Moonves, and at the time, Mok and Banks were trying to cast a Latina woman on the show. Moonves rejected the idea, and the issue turned into heated argument that almost became “physical” between Banks and Moonves. Ultimately, they casted another model, Giselle Samson.

Miss J. Alexander, Jay Manuel (Getty Images) “ANTM” viewers sent homophobic mail over Miss Jay and Jay Manuel’s involvement In Episode 1, Miss Jay and Jay Manuel reflected on their organic friendship with one another, noting how groundbreaking it was for them to be two openly gay men on national TV during the early 2000s. Manuel mentioned that he felt more confident alongside Miss J because they could take on any backlash together. However, their visibility on screen led to a number of homophobic responses from viewers. “People would write and say like, ‘What the hell is this on my screen? Like, how are you showing this?’” Banks explained. One of the models, Ebony Haith, also shared that production outed her sexuality without getting her consent first.

Iman and David Bowie (Getty Images) Iman and David Bowie Were Fans of “ANTM” After “ANTM” premiered, Jay Manuel said he received a phone call from iconic fashion model Iman and music icon David Bowie, both of whom Manuel previously worked with. The famous couple praised the show, with Bowie telling Manuel that he’s “found the place” where he needs to be.

Giselle in “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” (Netflix) Models recall bodyshaming and producers encouraging drama during filming Much of the documentary spotlights alleged incidents that took place during the show’s 24 seasons, but it also provided former contestants with a platform to share their personal experiences. Giselle Samson said she remembers producers instigating arguments between the models, as well as the ladies being body-shamed. Ebony Haith said judges, including Tyra Banks, ridiculed her skin texture, in one incident criticizing her for being “ashy” and allowing non-Black stylists to shave her hair — which she said led to her getting three bald spots. Haith added that she was labeled as difficult, with one scene showing an “ANTM” show talent calling her “aggressive” and “angry.” In addition, Giselle Samson said she still struggles with her body after hearing Banks tell her she has a “wide ass.”

Shandi Sullivan in “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” (Netflix) Shandi Sullivan says Production turned an alleged sexual assault into an affair storyline One of the most challenging moments during the “ANTM” documentary was former contestant Shandi Sullivan unpacking how she was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Italian moped driver while working on the show in Milan. She explained that production invited the men over to the models’ house where they drank and hung out. At one point, Sullivan said she’d drank too much and hadn’t eaten enough. Eventually, she “blacked out” and only remembers a man on top of her. “I don’t even feel sex happening, I just knew it was happening and then I passed out,” Sullivan said of the incident. Instead of stopping the alleged assault, production filmed all of it, including Sullivan in the shower with the man and the moment she admitted what happened to her boyfriend over the phone. While Banks said production wasn’t her “territory,” Mok said “ANTM” was treated like a “documentary,” meaning they didn’t intervene ad simply filmed what was happening, a setup the ladies knew about from day one. “We would go over the rules with them. There’s going to be cameras with you 24/7, day in and day out,” Mok said. “And they’re going to cover everything – the good, the bad and everything in between. No matter what happens, while you’re on camera, we’re going to document all of that.” In Episode 3, Mok said much of that scene was scaled down in editing. Later, Sullivan said even though she asked Banks not to show the scene on her talk show “The Tyra Banks Show,” Banks did anyway.

Danielle “Dani” Evans in “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” (Netflix) Danielle “Dani” Evans says Tyra Banks made her close her gap for ratings Another shocking moment from “ANTM” was Danielle “Dani” Evans sharing that she was told to close the gap in her teeth during one of the show’s infamous makeovers, or face the possibility of elimination. Several seasons later, Banks widened contestant Chelsey Hershey’s gap, which ultimately sparked tensions between Banks and Evans. Banks said she apologized to Evans about the incident, but Evans believes Banks was more interested in the moment boosting the show’s ratings rather than allowing Evans to maintain her natural look.

Dionne Walters (Getty Images) Dionne Walters says production played up her mother’s real-life tragic shooting Throughout the documentary, models reflect on some of the most outrageous themes production put together as challenges for the models during the competition, including race-swapping, channeling homelessness and other controversial shoots. Former contestant Dionne Walters recalled production allegedly playing up her mother’s real-life deadly shooting. As she explains in the docuseries, her mother was paralyzed after being shot by an ex, which Walters said production knew about from her application process. As part of a film shoot, Walters was instructed to pose as someone who was shot in the head. “I think they wanted to see some type of mental breakdown or to see me crumble,” Walters said. “I’m just glad that they didn’t get the reaction that I feel like they were hoping to get.” Mok said he regrets following through with the challenge, calling himself an “idiot” for doing so.

Keenyah Hil in “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” (Netflix) Keenyah Hill says production mocked her weight in an ongoing “narrative” A few of the models shared their experiences with being body-shamed on the show, with former contestant Keenyah Hill saying production made her weight an long-running joke. “To see that that was going to be my entire narrative, it just felt unfair and just felt kind of dirty,” Hill said. Hill said production edited her to appear as if she was overeating, noting that judges often called her out for being heavier than other models. She also shared that her weight was targeted during two challenges. In one instance she was assigned to portray gluttony as one of the Seven Deadly Sins, and in another she was tasked with being the elephant in a safari shoot.

Tiffany Richardson and Tyra Banks on “America’s Next Top Model” (UPN/”Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” screenshot, Netflix) Tyra Banks says infamous “We’re All Rooting for You” incident was her “toughest” moment on the show While discussing her infamous emotional outburst at former “ANTM” contestant Tiffany Richardson, Banks said she went “too far” with the viral screaming reaction. She explained that she’d mentored Richardson off-camera prior to her official casting on Cycle 4 of the show and the model became her “heart.” When Richardson appeared to shrug off her elimination, it triggered some “Black girl stuff” inside her, Banks explained. “It was probably bigger than her — it was family, friends society,” Banks explained. “Black girls, all the challenges that we have, so many people saying that we’re not good enough. I think all of that was in that moment.” The incident led to lawyers visiting the set the following week to monitor filming.

Tyra Banks and Jay Manuel (Getty Images) Jay Manuel says Tyra Banks iced him out over his decision to leave the show After struggling with his moral compass, particularly after the controversial race-swapping challenge and other reasons, Manuel decided it was time for him to leave the show. He explained that he eventually gained enough courage to thank Banks for the opportunity and shared that he’d like to move on with his career. Manuel said Banks didn’t respond to his email until three days later, during which she replied, “I am disappointed.” During vacation, Manuel said production asked him to return for one last cycle and he obliged. However, the energy between he and Banks was stale once he came back. “On camera we learned to play, laugh, but it was just clear I was not allowed to speak with her outside of that,” Manuel said.

Danielle “Dani” Evans (Getty Images) Danielle “Dani” Evans says Banks Knew “ANTM” would limit her modeling job prospects After winning Cycle 6 of “America’s Next Top Model,” Evans said she stayed in a models apartment for months and never booked a gig, adding that she watched several women who hadn’t been on the show thriving in their career. At one point, her roommate at the time, and fellow model Chanel Iman, told her their agent had to treat Evans differently because the industry thought of her as a “reality star.” Evans said Banks told her that she was aware of how the show would dampen her chances of booking with major fashion brand, but did nothing about it.

Mark Pedowitz and Tyra Banks (Getty Images) Mark Pedowitz Was the root of Miss J. Alexander, Nigel Barker and Jay Manuel’s firing When Mark Pedowitz replaced Dawn Ostroff in leading the show’s network, he came in with a mission to refresh the show. After avoiding several of Pedowitz’s calls, Banks was forced to adhere to Pedowitz’s demands to have Miss J. Alexander, Nigel Barker and Jay Manuel removed from the show. Together, the four made a “pact” that their departure would be announced in a joint statement. However, Alexander, Manuel and Barker’s firing was revealed in a “leak” to Page Six. Banks believes the men think she and Mok had control over the decision, while Manuel said he believes Banks was willing to do anything for the show. Ultimately, the series’ ratings drastically declined and it ended with Cycle 24.

Miss J. Alexander and Tyra Banks (Getty Images) Miss J. Alexander Says Banks has not visited him since his stroke Miss J. Alexander has known Banks since she was 16 years old. However, the longtime catwalk guru said the former supermodel has yet to visit him since suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak or walk in 2022. He shared that both Manuel and Barker visited him. The three came together in an emotional reunion during the documentary, snapping their first selfie since they were last together in 2019.