‘Michael’ Becomes First $1 Billion Biopic in Box Office History

Lionsgate/Universal’s “Michael” has done what the most optimistic box office prognosticators predicted it would do. It now stands as the first biopic in history to gross $1 billion worldwide.

Hitting the record nearly three months after its release, “Michael” was pushed over the $1 billion mark thanks to its later release in Japan, where Kino Films is handling distribution of the film and where it has grossed $35.7 million and counting. It has already passed “Oppenheimer” to become the highest grossing biopic of all time.

Domestically, the movie has grossed $371.8 million, ranking third among all Lionsgate films behind only “The Hunger Games” and its sequel, “Catching Fire.” Overseas, where Universal is handling distribution, he film set biopic records in 31 territories, and musical biopic records in another 55 territories.

“Michael’s success was driven by our phenomenal partnership with our remarkable filmmakers Graham King and Antoine Fuqua, the incomparable cast led by Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo and Nia Long, and our successful collaboration with the Michael Jackson Estate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson. “Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theatres around the world. Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience.”

“From its opening weekend to this historic milestone, Michael resonated with moviegoers worldwide and transcended the screen to become a cultural phenomenon,” said Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, president of Universal Pictures International. “It has been a distinct privilege to bring this groundbreaking film to international audiences, and we are grateful to Graham King, Antoine Fuqua and Jaafar Jackson for delivering a cinematic sensation that proves, decades after his stardom, Michael Jackson remains a global superstar like no other.”

“Michael” joins “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” as the second film this year to hit the $1 billion mark this year, and they will soon be joined in that club by Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” which currently has grossed $879 million worldwide after four weekends in theaters.

Other candidates to hit $1 billion on the 2026 slate include Universal’s Christopher Nolan epic “The Odyssey,” the Marvel Studios films “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “Avengers: Doomsday,” and if it significantly overperforms this holiday season, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three.”