Ms. Rachel Apologizes for Liking Antisemitic Instagram Comment: ‘People Are Allowed to Make Mistakes’

Rachel Accurso, also known as Ms. Rachel to anyone with kids, has apologized for accidentally liking an antisemitic comment on one of her Instagram posts.

Screenshots of Ms. Rachel liking a comment that read “Free america from the Jews” on her Instagram account. The original post – which was also deleted – stated: “Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran.” The children’s entertainer originally posted a screenshot of someone informing her of the comment alongside a caption explaining further.

“Deleted – how horrible – oh wait let me check – I did delete one like that … Ya I believe I deleted that earlier right when I saw it,” she said. “I hate antisemitism.”

She continued, explaining that she tapped like on the comment when moving to delete it: “Obviously, the like and hiding was just tapping and thought it was deleted. This is from yesterday. People are allowed to make mistakes. I am super sorry for any confusion it caused. I delete antisemitism ANY time I see it. I am against all forms of hate including antisemitism against the Jewish people.”

Accurso later published a teary video about the now-deleted comment and post. She apologized for it seeming like she would like a hateful comment but also hoped people would understand that she was just a human capable of making a mistake.

“I’m a human who makes mistakes,” Accurso said. “I feel like we can’t be human anymore online. … Everyone who knows me knows I would never like that.”

“Ms. Rachel” was created in 2019 by Accurso and her husband Aron Accurso. The parents had grown frustrated with the lack of educational programming for their own child who had a speech delay. The couple created a research-backed show that aims to develop speech and other key milestones for babies and toddlers through songs and a direct-address style from Ms. Rachel, who hosts the videos.

“Ms. Rachel” was added to Netflix in 2025 and the success on the streamer was gigantic. The episodes – which were not new, but rather compilations of content from the original YouTube channel – ranked as the seventh most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2025, accounting for 53.4 million views. It also ranked as the most-watched season of any children’s show in the first half of the year.