Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Laura Friedman are pressing Netflix and Paramount to establish firm commitments to protecting jobs in Hollywood and abroad as the two studios continue their quest to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The outcome of this acquisition will help shape the future direction of one of America’s signature industries, which supports more than 680,000 jobs and contributes over $115 billion annually to the regional ceremony, delivering America’s greatest cultural export to audiences around the world,” Friedman and Schiff wrote to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison in an open letter Friday.

They went on to note that the film industry has undergone “enormous disruption” with production continuously leaving the state of California to film abroad, adding that the industry is still overcoming the impacts of the COVID-related shutdowns. While they acknowledge stated promises to create and protect jobs in the entertainment industry, the lawmakers said words aren’t enough — they want proof in the form of established agreements.

“While we appreciate these statements, we must see concrete commitments to Californian and American workers,” the statement read. “Furthermore, given the importance of the outcome of a WBD acquisition, said concrete commitments should be accompanied by measurable actions so that California and Hollywood continue to serve as a global center of storytelling, innovation and creative employment.”

Their message continued, telling the companies they will need to publicly state their commitments as reported job cuts are “concerning.”

“Both companies’ proposed cuts following an acquisition are extremely concerning: Paramount is projecting to cut $6 billion in expenses over three years and Netflix is projecting to cut $2 – $3 billion,” the note continued. “Specifically, analysts predict that many of these savings will be accomplished through significant job loss. Therefore, we expect and look forward to your companies’ public commitments to protecting, growing, and reassuring the hundreds of thousands of industry workers and their families in your respective bids.”

The legislators closed their letter with eight questions the CEOs must answer in writing by Feb. 15, 2026. Some inquiries ask how the new owner will ensure Hollywood and California remain central to their production and investment strategy, as well as the steps they will take to preserve and expand “good-paying” film and TV jobs in Los Angeles.