David Ellison Warns of Potential Netflix Monopoly, Commits to 30 Movies Per Year Under WBD Deal

Paramount CEO David Ellison called Netflix out for its “monopolistic” tendencies while laying out his vision for the future of cinema in an open letter to the British creative community and the film and TV industry at large late Wednesday night.

Touting his own “deep love and appreciation for storytelling — especially on screen,” the executive wrote that a deal between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery would “strengthen competition by creating a more capable and effective rival to the dominant platforms,” in stark contract to Netflix’s path.

He also offered a five-point plan, which included Increased Creative Output, Third-Party Content and Licensing, Preserving HBO, Theatrical Commitment and Preserving the Home Video Window. Specific details therein included committing to 30 movies per year under Paramount-WBD, as well as a 45-day theatrical window minimum.

Ellison’s letter came after he notably missed an antitrust hearing on Tuesday. He has also been taking meetings with European regulators and the U.K. Culture Secretary over the last month in an attempt to thwart Netflix’s $83 billion deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in favor of Paramount’s $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid.

You can read David Ellison’s full open letter, below:

To the British creative community, fellow film lovers and television fans, the industry at large, and all who care deeply about the future of cinema and the arts.

As a producer and lifelong fan of movies and television, I am writing this open letter to speak clearly and unequivocally about the vital role visual storytelling plays in our society. Films and television transcend age, ethnicity, politics, and socio-economic status, connecting us through shared experience. They entertain and inspire us, transport us to new worlds, preserve our history, and expand our sense of what is possible. This art form is essential — and it must be protected and preserved for generations to come.

At Paramount, these beliefs are what drive us and our pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery. We see an extraordinary opportunity to bring together our two celebrated companies, enabling us to tell more stories, reach broader audiences and amplify impact. Just as important, we believe the creative community and audiences are best served by greater choice — not less — and by a marketplace that encourages the full spectrum of filmmaking, content creation and theatrical exhibition, not one that eliminates meaningful competition by creating a monopolistic or dominant entity.

I want to be absolutely clear — if we succeed in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, here are the commitments I make to the creative community and to audiences:

Increased Creative Output: Paramount Studios and Warner Bros. Studios will each produce a minimum of 15 high-quality feature films per year, for a total of at least 30 films annually across the group — delivering great entertainment to audiences while supporting sustained job creation across the film and creative industries. We have already increased Paramount’s output from 8 to 15 films since closing the Paramount-Skydance transaction this past August.

Paramount Studios and Warner Bros. Studios will each produce a minimum of 15 high-quality feature films per year, for a total of at least 30 films annually across the group — delivering great entertainment to audiences while supporting sustained job creation across the film and creative industries. We have already increased Paramount’s output from 8 to 15 films since closing the Paramount-Skydance transaction this past August. Third-Party Content and Licensing: Both studios will continue to support a vibrant third-party ecosystem by licensing their films and shows across their own and third-party platforms, while remaining active buyers of content from third-party studios and independent producers.

Both studios will continue to support a vibrant third-party ecosystem by licensing their films and shows across their own and third-party platforms, while remaining active buyers of content from third-party studios and independent producers. Preserving HBO: HBO will continue to operate independently under our ownership, enabling it to create more of the world-class content it is renowned for.

HBO will continue to operate independently under our ownership, enabling it to create more of the world-class content it is renowned for. Theatrical Commitment: Every film will receive a full theatrical release, with a minimum 45-day window globally before becoming available on paid video-on-demand (VOD), with the intention of 60–90 days or more to maximize the audience for our most successful releases. We will continue to adhere to the specific windowing commitments we have across the geographies we operate in.

Every film will receive a full theatrical release, with a minimum 45-day window globally before becoming available on paid video-on-demand (VOD), with the intention of 60–90 days or more to maximize the audience for our most successful releases. We will continue to adhere to the specific windowing commitments we have across the geographies we operate in. Preserving the Home Video Window: Following its theatrical run, each film will transition to the current industry-standard home video window, preserving paid video-on-demand prior to availability on subscription streaming services.

Again, I make these commitments because I have a deep love and appreciation for storytelling — especially on screen — and because I firmly believe that uniting Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery presents a unique opportunity to build a true champion for the creative community, one that can and will bring more stories to life, support filmmakers and talent with real scale, and compete effectively on the global stage as an independent media leader. At the same time — and in stark contrast to Netflix’s path — this proposed combination is intended to strengthen competition by creating a more capable and effective rival to the dominant platforms.

At Paramount, we will do everything in our power to ensure the next generation of extraordinary films can be told and seen by the broadest possible audience on the biggest screens. And we will do so under conditions of fair access and vibrant marketplace choice — because we are pro-competition, pro-creative community and pro-consumer. This commitment drives our pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery, and we hope we can count on your strong support as we work tirelessly to safeguard the future of visual storytelling.