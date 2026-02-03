Netflix’s Sarandos: Our Rivals Are ‘Deep-Pocketed Tech Companies Trying to Run Away With the TV Business’

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. chief strategy officer Bruce Campbell defended their $83 billion merger deal during testimony to the Senate Judiciary’s subcommittee on antitrust, competition policy, and consumer rights on Tuesday.

The pending acquisition has raised concerns among lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle about Netflix’s dominance in the streaming market, as well as the potential impact to consumer prices, jobs in Hollywood and the theatrical business.

In his opening statement, Sarandos argued that the deal would “strengthen the American entertainment industry, preserve choice and value for consumers and create opportunities for creators.” He touted more than 155,000 American jobs created by Netflix productions and said that $225 billion has been contributed to the U.S. economy to date. He also committed to maintain the 45-day theatrical window.

Meanwhile, Campbell said the deal would allow Netflix to expand its “nascent movie and television production capabilities with the addition of the Warner Brothers studio assets,” give its own production capabilities access to Netflix’s distribution platform and allow for the spinoff of Discovery Global.

In addition to touting the deal’s benefits, the pair looked to reframe the competition conversation around pressure from the likes of Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

Campbell pointed to the “dynamic and dramatic changes” in the industry since Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merger in 2022, noting that the current media landscape has resulted in consumer frustration, an abundance of streaming options making it difficult to find content to watch and a “flood of options” for consumers’ interest and attention, including social media platforms, digital and interactive games. He added that ad revenue has become less stable as viewers shift to streaming and social media.

“TV and film have never been more competitive than they are today, and this deal will not change that. Our goal is to win the moment of truth. That’s when Americans sit on their couch, pick up the remote control and decide what to watch. That’s where we compete today,” Sarandos said. “Consumers can easily choose between broadcast and cable, like CBS and so many other networks and streamers like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Tubi. That also includes deep pocketed tech companies who are trying to run away with the television business like Google’s YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple.”

Sarandos specifically pointed to YouTube’s dominance in TV viewership tracked by Nielsen as well as their NFL rights, exclusive deal with the Oscars and a deal with the BBC to produce original programming as evidence that they should be considered a direct rival to Netflix.

“Some of their creators have bigger budgets than typical Hollywood television shows. YouTube is not just cat videos anymore. YouTube is TV,” Sarandos added. “This explains why Netflix, with all of our success, are only about 9% of TV viewing time in the in the US. With Warner Brothers, we will be about 10%.”

Despite being the industry leader with 325 million subscribers, Sarandos also noted that the overlap between Netflix and HBO Max is around 80%.

“This deal keeps one of the most iconic Hollywood studios healthy and competitive,” Sarandos concluded. “Warner and Netflix together will create value for consumers, more opportunities for the creative community, and more American jobs.”

Below are the biggest highlights from the hearing:

Sarandos Declines to Commit to Residuals in Testy Exchange with Sen. Hawley

In a testy exchange with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, Sarandos declined to commit to residuals, but said “top of market” payment has been Netflix business philosophy since it started operating.

“I would like to tell you this is a very complicated answer, because we prepay –,” Sarandos said, before Hawley replied: That’s usually on the way to no. That’s usually way a of saying no. I’m looking for yes.”

Sarandos replied that it is “not a yes or no answer,” before Hawley interjected again: “It kind of is. You’re disappointing me.”

Sarandos then said that Netflix would be sitting down with the unions for new contract talks in three days.

“I think you’ve got some work to do on that, Mr. Sarandos,” Hawley replied. “I would hope that you’d reconsider your position.”

A Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap that residuals have reached an all-time high of $493.9 million, up 5% from 2020 to 2023, and that streaming accounts for roughly 45% of that, with the lions’ share coming from Netflix.

