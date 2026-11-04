New York Times Faces AI Questions as Digital Subscriber Growth Shines

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The New York Times reported third-quarter revenue of $768.5 million, above the $766.9 million expected by analysts. Net income rose 19.2% to $97.4 million.

Digital-only subscription revenue rose 14.6% to $421.3 million, while the publisher added approximately 420,000 digital-only subscribers, bringing its total subscriber base to 13.8 million.

CEO Meredith Kopit Levien fielded several questions about the potential impact of AI

Even a strong quarter of subscriber growth couldn’t free New York Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien from questions about the risks that artificial intelligence poses to the publisher.

The company on Wednesday reported adding 420,000 digital-only subscribers in the third quarter, bringing its total subscriber base to 13.8 million as revenue and adjusted earnings topped Wall Street expectations.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $768.5 million, up 9.7% from $700.8 million a year earlier. Net income rose 19.2% to $97.4 million, while diluted earnings per share came in at 60 cents. Adjusted earnings were 68 cents per share.

The results topped analyst consensus estimates of $766.9 million and 65 cents a share, according to Yahoo Finance.

Shares rose 3.8% to $69.75 in premarket trading Wednesday.

The strong results come amid an undercurrent of concern over the potential impact of AI, from Google’s AI summaries reducing the need to people to actually read stories to AI agents proactively canceling subscriptions in an effort to save their users money. In response, Levien insisted the Times’ deep journalism and subscriber engagement were key differentiators.

Indeed, subscribers continued to be a strong suit, with additions accelerating from 280,000 in the second quarter, when the Times ended June with 13.35 million total subscribers.

Digital-only subscription revenue rose 14.6% to $421.3 million, compared with $367.4 million a year earlier, within the company’s previous forecast of 12% to 15% growth.

Digital-only average revenue per user, which measures the amount the company earns from each digital subscriber over a 28-day billing cycle, reached $9.93, compared with $9.79 a year earlier.

During Wednesday’s earnings call, CFO Will Bardeen pointed to strong subscriber retention, including among subscribers acquired after the Times put its Mini crossword behind the paywall last year. He said the larger share of lower-priced subscriptions weighed on average revenue per user, although the company remained pleased with its pricing performance.

Advertising revenue totaled $142.6 million, up 7.8% from a year earlier. Digital advertising revenue rose 12% to $109.9 million, compared with $98.1 million during the third quarter of 2025. The company had forecast growth in the mid-to-high teens, following a 20.7% increase in the second quarter.

Asked twice whether AI-powered search or weaker engagement contributed to the digital advertising shortfall, Levien said quarterly ad revenue was difficult to predict. She emphasized that subscriber engagement remained central to both the Times’ subscription and advertising businesses but did not directly address whether AI had affected traffic.

Affiliate, licensing and other revenue increased 6.2% to $78.4 million, driven by higher licensing and Wirecutter affiliate referral revenue.

Operating profit rose 16.4% to $121.9 million, while adjusted operating profit increased 13.9% to $149.6 million. Total operating costs climbed 8.5% to $646.6 million, while adjusted operating costs increased 8.7%, within the company’s previous forecast of 8% to 9%.

Levien also addressed the growing challenges artificial intelligence poses to publishers, acknowledging that changes by major technology companies are driving less traffic to news sites.

“The Times isn’t immune to that impact,” she said during the earnings call.

Levien argued that the company’s focus on journalism and digital products that readers seek out directly puts it in a stronger position as the way people discover information continues to change.

She also faced questions about AI-powered agents that could automatically cancel subscriptions or help consumers find cheaper alternatives, potentially threatening the recurring revenue that publishers and other subscription businesses depend on.

“So far, we’re not seeing an impact,” Levien said when asked whether the technology was affecting cancellations.

She said the Times was monitoring how AI agents develop and how consumers use them, adding that the company has the ability to allow, restrict or block specific automated tools from interacting with its platforms.

Looking ahead, the Times expects digital-only subscription revenue to grow 12% to 15% in the fourth quarter, while digital advertising revenue is projected to increase in the high-single to low-double digits.