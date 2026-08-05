News Corp Beats Q4 Revenue, Earnings Estimates

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Net income: $230 million (up 167% vs. $86 million a year ago)

Revenue: $2.34 billion, up 11% year over year

EPS: The company posted 33 cents per diluted share, up from 9 cents the prior year. Adjusted EPS was 35 cents, up from 19 cents the year prior and ahead of the 21 cents expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

News Corp beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strength in its Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing businesses. Shares of News Corp rose about TK% in after-hours trading.

The media company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.34 billion, up 11% from a year earlier, while net income from continuing operations surged 167% to $230 million. Total Segment EBITDA climbed 31% to $423 million.

News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson credited the company’s “core growth engines”—Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing—for the results, saying the company’s “record performance is a product of sustained focus on, and reinvestment in,” those businesses and its transformation into a digital-first company.

More to come…