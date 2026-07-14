Paramount Primal Dates Tyler Falbo Comedy ‘Boys for Life’ for Spring 2027

Paramount Primal, the studio’s new genre label, will release “Boys for Life,” an R-rated comedy acquired in a competitive bidding war and now in production, on April 9, 2027, the company announced Tuesday.

Written by Tyler Falbo and Max Barrett, the film will be directed and produced by Falbo, best known for his viral “Almost Friday” sketch videos. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Paramount Primal is run by “Barbarian” producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Along with “Barbarian,” the duo have produced acclaimed films including “Weapons,” “Companion” and “Friendship” and are based on the Paramount Pictures lot.

Additionally, Paramount Primal has tapped Galen Core to produce alongside Falbo. Drawing on the kind of internet-native storytelling that has increasingly resonated with audiences, the film brings a fresh comedic perspective to the theatrical space through creators who have built devoted audiences and pierced the zeitgeist across digital platforms.

Falbo is a rising force in comedy who leveraged indie shorts and YouTube traction from “Almost Friday TV” into a creator-driven film and television career. He is known for his dark, irreverent humor, narrative experimentation and twist-driven storytelling. Falbo also sold an original series to FX titled “Last Night Was a Movie” that he created and will direct. Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda will showrun.

Paramount Primal will partner with next-generation storytellers and established filmmakers to produce smartly budgeted films across a variety of genres, including horror, comedy, action and grounded science fiction. The label recently acquired the U.S. rights to adapt the original screenplay for “A Nightmare on Elm Street” from the Wes Craven estate.

Falbo is repped by Range Media Partners, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Barrett is repped by Mosaic, Fox Rothschild and WME.