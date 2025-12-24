Pat Finn, ‘The Middle’ and ‘Murphy Brown’ Sitcom Actor, Dies at 60

Pat Finn, a veteran TV character actor known for his comedic roles, including Bill Norwood on ABC’s “The Middle,” died Monday, Dec. 22, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60.

In 2022, Finn suffered from bladder cancer and went into remission, but the cancer later returned and metastasized, his reps confirmed to TheWrap.

“He was the kindest, most joyful person in any room and was surrounded by his incredibly close and loving family and friends,” his rep said of his passing. “We will all miss his big smile and even bigger heart.”

In the month leading up to his death, a fundraiser was launched to help support Finn’s family as he continued treatment, ultimately raising more than $100,000 from friends, family and fans.

Throughout his career, Finn was a familiar presence on television, becoming a reliable sitcom staple with recurring roles across multiple series. He was best known for portraying Bill Norwood, one of the Hecks’ neighbors and close friends, on “The Middle.” Finn also appeared on over two seasons of CBS’ “Murphy Brown.”

In 1987, Finn graduated from Marquette University, where he met “Saturday Night Live” legend. He then went on to do improv comedy with both The Second City and the iO Theater.

On top of “The Middle” and “Murphy Brown,” Finn appeared in a number of TV series over the years. He had a memorable turn in the “Seinfeld” episode “The Reverse Peephole” as Joe Mayo, a friend of the quartet’s who hosts a housewarming party and demands Elaine replace his coat after she threw it out a window.

Finn popped up in a number of other TV shows over the years, including “The Drew Carey Show,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “That ’70s Show,” “The King of Queens,” “Friends,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Marvin Marvin,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Goldbergs” and more.

Finn also appeared in a handful of movies throughout his career. These include “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” “I Love You, Beth Cooper” and “It’s Complicated.”

“I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend,” said comedian Jeff Dye on X. “One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after , we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”