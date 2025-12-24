Bart Story, Senior MarketCast Director, Dies at 63

Bart Story, MarketCast’s senior director of over 20 years, has died from complications related to metastatic urothelial carcinoma. He was 63.

Story died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, TheWrap has learned. A private celebration will be held for Story, but no further details regarding a date or location are being made public.

The longtime entertainment research executive’s career spans over two decades in Hollywood, in which he played an instrumental part in crafting marketing strategies for some of Hollywood’s biggest films and television campaigns, helping studios and streamers understand their audiences better.

He had served as MarketCast’s senior director since 2003, where he led creative testing and audience engagement for global entertainment brands and advised clients about those specific areas of the industry. Story also once guided research at SAG-AFTRA, as well as for the Video Software Dealer’s Association, where he assisted with the shift from home video into modern distribution.

“Across his two-decade career with MarketCast, Bart helped hundreds of movies achieve success, meaningfully connecting with thousands of clients, focus group respondents, and teammates along the way, le person who made an impact on everyone he met.” Jeremy Radisich, president of entertainment at MarketCast, said in a statement. “His work was characterized by a thoughtful and gentle approach that made him not only an excellent collaborator and partner, but an incredible person who made an impact on everyone he met.”

Story, a graduate of the USC’s Annenberg School and Cal Poly Pomona, jumpstarted his career in entertainment by working in movie theaters.

He is survived by his husband Patrick Jager and their son, Brandt.



