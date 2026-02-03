Sen. Hawley Accuses Netflix of Peddling ‘Sexualized’ Children’s Content, Does Not Provide Evidence

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley spent a good portion of his questioning at a Senate hearing on the potential Netflix-Warner Bros. acquisition accusing the streamer and co-CEO Ted Sarandos of promoting a “transgender ideology” without providing any evidence or specific examples.

“Almost half of your content for children — I’m talking about minor children, I’m not talking about teenagers — promotes a transgender ideology,” the Missouri Senator said without providing specific evidence.

Sarandos pushed back on the claim, saying that Netflix has “millions of hours of children’s programming.”

“We have state of the art tools for you to manage those choices for your children and to block any title that you might be offended by for any reason. So this is we are parents at Netflix as well. We share all your concerns about raising kids and also the ability to raise them as you see fit in your household,” he said.

Hawley’s fellow Missouri Senator, Eric Schmitt, took a similar line of questioning, claiming from an unspecified source that 41% of G-rated content on Netflix “contains LGBTQIA content.” Sen. Schmitt specifically cited the 2020 French drama “Cuties,” which embroiled Netflix in a scandal when it marketed the film with a promotional picture that showed its underage protagonists in sexually provocative attire, though the film was given a mature rating rather than a G rating.

More to come…