Sony Profit Up 32% as Playstation Stays Strong While Film, TV Lag

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Playstation remains the top moneymaker for Sony as its games division brings in $1.25 billion in operating income.

Sony Pictures, which had no major hits this past quarter, saw a 3% decrease in revenue with operating income of $154 million.

The studio’s third quarter is likely to be far more lucrative as “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is projected for a $2 billion-plus global theatrical run

While Sony’s film division is about to see a huge windfall with the release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the Japanese conglomerate is still relying on Playstation as its primary moneymaker as profits increased 32% in the fiscal first quarter while film and television continued to lag.

Overall, Sony reported operating income of 476 billion yen ($2.96 billion), with total revenue up 8.2% to 2.83 trillion yen ($17.66 billion). Net income attributable to shareholders was reported at 57.42 yen/share, or 36 cents per share.

Sony also increased its full year operating income forecast by 8% to 1.72 trillion yen, or $10.6 billion.

Once again, Sony’s gaming division was the top revenue driver, followed by the company’s imaging division. Though Sony got backlash from some customers earlier this month from the announcement that Playstation would phase out physical versions of games by 2028, the Playstation Network reached 125 million users last quarter as it reported operating income of 202 billion yen, or $1.25 billion.

Sony Pictures, meanwhile, saw income slip 3% to $1.9 billion (312.2 billion yen), while its operating income rose to $154.3 million, up 33% year over year. Theatrically, Sony had almost no presence at the box office in the second quarter, with the Nate Bargatze comedy “The Breadwinner” grossing just $20.2 million at the U.S. box office.

A silver lining for SPE was the continued growth of Crunchyroll, as the anime streaming service reported increased subscriber growth from its count of 21 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, though specific numbers were not provided in Sony’s report.

But SPE’s operating income should see a huge boost next quarter, as the studio will release Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which is looking at a global opening weekend of at least $850 million in grosses, making it the second largest in box office history. The film is likely to become the eighth to gross more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, as Sony’s partnership with Disney and Marvel Studios on “Spider-Man” continues to bear fruit.