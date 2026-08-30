‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Passes ‘Avatar 2’ With $2.33 Billion at Global Box Office

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Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has passed $2.33 billion at the global box office after its fifth weekend atop the charts, setting it to pass the global run of the 2022 hit “Avatar: The Way of Water” in the process.

Domestically, the smash hit Marvel film added $22 million to bring its U.S./Canada total to $891 million, putting it $45 million away from the unadjusted all-time domestic record of $936 million set by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015.

“Brand New Day” will have the distinction of being the highest grossing film in U.S. theaters every day in August save for Aug. 21, the opening day of fellow Sony release “Insidious: Out of the Further.”

Rising over the seventh weekend of Universal’s “The Odyssey” for the No. 2 spot this weekend is Ketchup/Warner Animation Group’s “Coyote vs. Acme” with an estimated $15.4 million opening from 3,573 locations. Produced on a $60 million budget and initially set for release in 2023, “Coyote vs. Acme” was nearly shelved by Warner Bros. for a tax break following its merger with Discovery, but was purchased by Ketchup Entertainment for $50 million after social media backlash from “Looney Tunes” fans.

With a smaller marketing budget than it would have had under Warner Bros and an end-of-summer release date, it’s impossible to extrapolate from this weekend what “Coyote vs. Acme” could have made had it come out under usual circumstances. However, those who have seen the film are raving about it with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 94% critics and 97% audience while “Coyote” joins “The Iron Giant” and “The Lego Movie” as just the third Warner Bros.-produced animated film to earn an A on CinemaScore. We will see if that word-of-mouth combined with the upcoming Labor Day weekend can give the film some Roadrunner legs.

“The Odyssey” is in third with $14.3 million domestic and $48.6 million overseas, bringing the film’s domestic total to $563.8 million and its global total past $1.5 billion. It has now passed the unadjusted $1.51 billion total of “Furious 7” to become Universal’s second highest grossing movie in history and needs approximately $120 million to pass “Jurassic World” for the studio record.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” is in fourth with $10.1 million in its second weekend, a 60% drop from its opening to bring the $18 million Screen Gems/Stage 6/Blumhouse-Atomic Monster co-prod to $43.6 million domestic and $110 million worldwide.

Completing the top 5 is 20th Century’s “The Dog Stars,” a post-apocalyptic drama starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin and directed by Ridley Scott. Produced on a $70 million budget, weak critical and audience reception have turned this film into a bomb with an opening weekend of just $8 million domestic and $19.8 million worldwide.

More to come…