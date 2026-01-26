Lionsgate Sets Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Board of Directors

Former Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has been appointed to the Lionsgate Board of Directors, the movie studio announced early Monday morning.

In addition to serving in the first Trump administration from 2017-2021, Mnuchin is the managing partner of private equity firm Liberty Strategic Capital and once co-financed “Avatar,” with more than 35 additional executive producer credits to his name.

“Steven brings a long record of public and private sector leadership and is an exceptional addition to the Lionsgate Board,” Mark Rachesky, Chair of the Lionsgate Board of Directors, said in a statement. “His steady judgment, global perspective and deep industry insights will be enormously valuable as Lionsgate continues to grow as one of the world’s leading pure-play content studios. Steven and his fund are significant Lionsgate investors, and his interests are aligned with those of Lionsgate shareholders. I and the rest of the Board look forward to working closely with him on the creation of further shareholder value.”

“I have long admired Lionsgate’s creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to excel in a competitive industry. I am pleased to join the Company’s Board,” Mnuchin added. “Lionsgate’s Board and management team are building something dynamic and forward‑looking, and I am eager to support that momentum. I look forward to helping guide the company in combining strong vision with disciplined execution.”

Mnuchin has about a 13% stake in Lionsgate Studios, per a regulatory filing. His Liberty Capital and Rachesky’s MHR Fund Management previously signed a standstill agreement.

The former Treasury Secretary’s other EP credits include films such as “Wonder Woman,” “Suicide Squad,” “Sully,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “American Sniper,” “Blended,” “The Lego Movie” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” to name a new.



