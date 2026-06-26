‘Supergirl’ Starts Box Office Run With $7.8 Million From Previews

Warner Bros./DC’s “Supergirl” has arrived at the box office, making $8.2 million from advance screenings and Thursday previews as it is headed for an opening far below last year’s “Superman,” which made $22.5 million from previews.

While matching “Superman” was never the goal for the second film in the rebooted DC Universe, “Supergirl” is now looking at an opening of around $40 million, well below the $55 million opening of “The Flash” in 2023 and closer to the $33 million opening of “Birds of Prey” in early 2020.

A more worrisome sign is that reception among early moviegoers, who with superhero films are often the hardcore fans that set the tone for wider word-of-mouth, isn’t unanimously positive as the film currently has a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to go with 59% for critics. With “Toy Story 5” earning rave reception from all demographics, “Supergirl” may suffer a steep second weekend drop similar to films like “Masters of the Universe” and “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

Also opening in previews is Paramount’s “Jackass: Best and Last,” which made $1.2 million on Thursday from 2,450 locations. The final movie in the “Jackass” series is projected for a $10-12 million opening and has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Another Paramount film, “Scary Movie,” also passed the $100 million mark domestically on Thursday, as the Miramax production has now grossed $208 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.