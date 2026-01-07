Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Finds Its Stars in Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim

Disney has found its Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated film “Tangled.” Teagan Croft (“Titans,” “True Spirit”) takes on the role of Rapunzel, and Milo Manheim (“Zombies,” “Dancing with the Stars”) will portray Flynn Rider, the studio announced on Wednesday.

Michael Gracey, director of “The Greatest Showman” and “Better Man,” is still attached to direct the project, working from a script by “I Know What You Did Last Summer” director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Released in 2010 and directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, “Tangled” was a twist on Rapunzel and marked the beginning of a creative resurgence at Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film grossed nearly $600 million worldwide.

The live-action remake strategy has been a Disney hallmark for over a decade, as films like “Alice in Wonderland,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” regularly soared past $1 billion at the box office.

There was talk that Disney was cooling on their live-action output following the disappointing release of “Snow White” last spring. That film, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was hugely expensive (with a rumored budget of $270 million) and made only $205.7 million worldwide. But then came “Lilo & Stitch,” which was released last May and wound up making a whopping $1.o37 billion worldwide, making it the most successful domestically released movie of the year. Disney currently has a sequel in development, with Chris Sanders, director of the animated original, returning to write and potentially direct.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.