Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed in US

Disney+ will roll out its own vertical video feed, launching in the U.S. later this year.

The move follows the launch of ESPN Unlimited’s Verts last year, which allows users to watch swipe-able, personalized, short-form content on their mobile device. It also comes ahead of the combined Disney+-Hulu app experience set to launch later this year.

“Over time, we’ll evolve the experience as we explore applications for a variety of formats, categories, and content types for a dynamic feed of just what you’re interested in refreshed, in real time, based on your last visit,” Disney’s executive vice president of product management Erin Teague said during the company’s Tech & Data Showcase at CES on Wednesday.

In addition to bringing a vertical video feed to Disney+, Disney is launching a new video generation tool for advertisers that will allow brands to create high-quality, connect TV-ready commercials using existing brand assets and guidelines. It also is launching an AI-powered internal tool for more intentional, connected and outcome-focused planning.

The asset review and media planning tools are already in early use by Disney’s teams. The video generation tool will move into beta testing with select clients in the next few months.

“This isn’t about replacing the incredible work creative agencies do. It’s about rethinking what’s possible. “It gives our creative partners a new way to scale their ideas, using data and audience signals to shape where we take the work next, and how we bring those experiences to market,” Disney Advertising Addressable Sales SVP Jamie Power said. “These are tools and technology we’re bringing to you because we believe they solve actual problems and drive actual value for you.”

Disney Advertising’s Compass platform, which is already supporting brand campaigns across the U.S. and Latin America with the Europe, Middle East and Africa region coming up next, will also introduce a new brand portal that will provide a unified view of performance across campaigns and platforms.

The portal will include category benchmarks and AI-powered summaries, which will highlight key learnings and identify new opportunities for advertisers. Upon launch, it will be connected to measurement, data and outcomes vendors including Affinity Solutions, CINT, EDO, Innovid and VideoAmp through Disney Compass.

Lastly, Disney Advertising is launching a Brand Impact Metric, a single measurement that takes multiple factors into account, including attention, reach, brand health and search, to provide advertisers with a holistic view of their campaigns’ effectiveness.