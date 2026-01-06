Telemundo Taps Former Univision Studios Exec Adrian Santucho as Unscripted Content SVP

Telemundo has hired former Univision Studios executive Adrian Santucho as its new senior vice president of unscripted content.

In his new role, Santucho will be responsible for leading the development and production of unscripted content across linear and streaming platforms, including reality series, game shows and music specials for diverse audiences.

He will report directly to Telemundo Enterprises chief content officer and Telemundo Studios head Javier Pons.

“Adrian brings to Telemundo deep expertise in the production of unscripted

content and specials,” Pons said in a statement. “A well-respected veteran in Spanish-language media, he has successfully managed large-scale international production companies providing content for broadcasters, cable channels and streaming platforms across the entire region and the U.S. We welcome him to Telemundo and look forward to working with him to continue building on the success and strength of our unscripted content slate.”

Santucho is an Emmy Award-winning media executive and producer with more than 25 years of experience developing and producing top-rated content across multiple territories in Latin America and the U.S.

Most recently, he was CEO and Chief Creative Officer at 360-POWWOW, where he was responsible for the creative development of live specials and scripted and non-scripted productions for major broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming platforms.

Prior to that, he served as Univision Studios’ executive vice president, where he led current programming and non-scripted productions, including reality shows such as “La Banda,” “Mira Quién Baila” and “Pequeños Gigantes USA,” as well as major award shows including “Premio Juventud” and “Premio Lo Nuestro.”

He began his career at Endemol Argentina and subsequently held multiple leadership roles at Endemol Mexico and Endemol U.S. Hispanic. He later served as CEO of Fremantle U.S. Hispanic, Mexico and Latin America.

“I have always had a deep passion for television and its unique ability to connect

audiences. I’m excited to join Telemundo at such a dynamic moment for the

company and the industry,” Santucho said in a statement. “Telemundo has built an incredible legacy of live, culturally relevant programming, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue evolving the unscripted slate across

linear and streaming platforms.”



