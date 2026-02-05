‘The Daily Show’ Rips Trump’s ‘Construction Fetish’ as Epstein Files Questions Linger | Video

“The Daily Show” laid into Donald Trump for choosing to sidestep questions about the Epstein Files by focusing on his many construction projects.

Host Michael Kosta issued the scathing criticism during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he blast Trump and his administration for the way they’ve handled the ongoing Epstein files drama.

“The president of the United States is in the Oval Office, insulting professional reporters for asking about his administration’s mishandling of the highest profile sex trafficking case in American history,” Kosta sounded off after recapping Trump’s Kaitlan Collins dig and decision to announce the construction of a new Washington D.C. arch and the Kennedy Center renovation.

He continued: “And instead of answering these questions, he’d rather spend his time on his construction fetish of building his arch, a new Kennedy Center and a giant ballroom he and his friends can dance in while the rest of the country collapses around them.”

Kosta’s commentary came after the president accused CNN’s Collins of “not smiling” while asking him questions pertaining to the Epstein Files and the late sex offender’s victims.

“Damn. That is messed up,” Kosta commented after showing the exchange between the president and the journalist. “Can I talk to the president alone for just a second? Hey, DJ, a few thoughts, all right? I don’t know if there’s ever a time to tell a reporter to smile, but I’m almost positive it’s not when she’s asking you about sex trafficking victims.”

He added: “I mean, even if she did smile, would that make it better?”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.