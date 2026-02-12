David Boreanaz to Lead ‘The Rockford Files’ Reboot Pilot at NBC

“The Rockford Files” reboot pilot has found its star in David Boreanaz.

Boreanaz, who is best known for appearing in “Bones” and “Buffy the Vampire” spinoff “Angel,” will star in the pilot as James Rockford, the iconic role played by James Garner in the original series. The titular character is described as the “witty, world-weary and chronically broke private investigator whose charmingly gruff exterior masked a strong moral core,” per NBC. Boreanaz will also serve as a producer for the project.

Boreanaz’s casting comes just about a month after NBC first announced the pilot greenlight for “The Rockford Files,” which hails from writer and EP Mike Daniels and is described as “a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name.”

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: ” Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime.”

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “The Rockford Files” is also executive produced by Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, with Chris Leanza serving as a co-executive producer.

Boreanaz’s first major role was Angel in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in 1997, which led to spinoff series “Angel,” which he starred in the title role. By 2005, Boreanaz was cast in Fox crime procedural “Bones,” where he starred as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth opposite Emily Deschanel. Throughout “Bones’” 12-season run, Boreanaz wore multiple hats, including as a producer and director.

He also starred in “SEAL Team” as Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Hayes, and picked up EP and directing credits on the show as well.

Boreanaz is repped by CAA, Visionary Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.