TheGrill Adds AI Creator Day With What’s Trending for 2-Day Event

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TheWrap is expanding this year’s TheGrill with the launch of AI Creator Day, a new summit in partnership with the digital media brand What’s Trending. The new conference provides for a full day of workshops and product demos around AI, the creator economy and microdramas, and takes place one day ahead of TheGrill, TheWrap’s flagship business conference exploring the future of entertainment, media and technology.

Conceived in partnership with Shira Lazar’s What’s Trending, AI Creator Day takes place on Sept. 29 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, kicking off two days of conversations bringing together the creators, executives, entrepreneurs and innovators shaping the future of entertainment.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms every stage of the creative process, and as creators continue to evolve into some of the world’s most influential media companies, the expanded event will convene the executives, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, digital storytellers, investors, platforms, brands and technology leaders shaping what’s next. AI Creator Day is designed to move beyond the conversation surrounding AI, focusing on practical applications, real-world case studies and meaningful collaboration between the people building the future of entertainment.

Hosted by TheWrap Founder and CEO Sharon Waxman along with What’s Trending Founder and CEO Shira Lazar (TIME100 Creator, AdAge AI Trailblazer), AI Creator Day will also be guided by an inaugural Host Committee, including:

Willonius “King Willonius” Hatcher – TIME100 AI honoree and creator of the viral AI-generated hit “BBL DRIZZY”

– TIME100 AI honoree and creator of the viral AI-generated hit “BBL DRIZZY” Ben Relles – Entrepreneur, creator and co-creator of Reid AI

– Entrepreneur, creator and co-creator of Reid AI Paige Piskin – Pioneering AR creator and digital beauty innovator

– Pioneering AR creator and digital beauty innovator Adrienne Lahens – Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Studios and former TikTok executive

– Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Studios and former TikTok executive Doug Scott – Co-Founder of Cinemalistics and UNXNOWN

Together, the Host Committee brings expertise spanning artificial intelligence, creator culture, entrepreneurship, technology and digital storytelling.

Highlights of the inaugural AI Creator Day include:

Keynote conversations with industry leaders

Live AI demonstrations and creator case studies

Workshops showcasing practical AI tools and creator workflows

Discussions exploring AI, creativity and ethics

Admission to AI Creator Day is accessible by purchasing a Grill ticket or by private invitation. A limited number of admissions are available by application at thewrap.com/aicreatorday.

On Sept. 30, TheGrill returns for its flagship conference, bringing together CEOs, founders, studio executives, creators, investors, media leaders and innovators for a full day of conversations examining the biggest trends shaping entertainment, business and technology.

Speaker’s for TheGrill 2026 include:

Adam Aron , Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment

, Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment Adam Fogelson , Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Makan Delrahim , Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance

, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance Kim Larson , Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube

, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment

Additional speakers and attendees at TheGrill include executives from Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Skydance, Netflix, YouTube, NBCU, Disney, Amazon MGM, Fox Corporation, Google, Lionsgate, AMC Theaters, Regal Global Entertainment, Roku, WME, CAA, UTA, CBS, Whalar, Screen Engine, Raine, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Gerber Kawasaki, Viva Pictures, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center and many more.

Together, AI Creator Day and TheGrill represent TheWrap’s continued investment in convening the industry’s most influential voices while creating a new forum at the intersection of Hollywood, Silicon Valley and the creator economy.

Tickets for TheGrill on September 30 are now available at www.thewrap.com/thegrill and WrapPRO subscribers get 30% off by emailing memberships@thewrap.com to claim your code.

TheGrill’s sponsors include City National Bank, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Lionsgate and Viva Pictures.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@thewrap.com. For speaker submissions, click here to nominate a speaker.

About TheWrap

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage and in-depth features for over a decade.

About What’s Trending

What’s Trending is an Emmy-nominated media brand covering the people, platforms and ideas shaping digital culture. Founded by host, producer and TIME100 Creator Shira Lazar, What’s Trending has been at the forefront of the creator economy since 2011, producing original news, interviews and entertainment across social, digital and out-of-home platforms for a community of more than 4 million followers. The company also partners with leading brands, creators and organizations to develop content, events and experiences at the intersection of media, technology and culture.