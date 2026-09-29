Producers of ‘Project Hail Mary,’ ‘The Invite,’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ ‘Paper Tiger,’ ‘Josephine’ and More Join TheGrill

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“Project Hail Mary” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” are among the year’s major studio releases. “The Invite” sparked a Sundance bidding war, while “Josephine” took both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance. “Paper Tiger” competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, while “Furies” was selected as Lebanon’s submission for the Oscars.

At TheGrill’s Producers Roundtable, David Permut (“The Invite”), Josh Peters (“Josephine”), Rachel O’Connor (“Project Hail Mary,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) and Rodrigo Teixeira (“Paper Tiger,” “Furies”) come together from very different corners of the movie business. The budgets are different. So are the expectations, audiences and risks. But every producer is trying to figure out what works in a movie market that keeps changing.

What are audiences showing up for? How does the equation change at different budgets? Where is there still room to take a big swing? Moderated by Susan Sprung, CEO of the Producers Guild of America, the conversation gets into what these producers are learning from the movies they’re making now, and what it means for what they make next.

This is what we come to TheGrill to talk about. We’re two days away. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

P.S. Still need a ticket? WrapPRO subscribers get 30% off with code WRAPPROVIP. See you tomorrow.