TheWrap Launches Inaugural Brand Integration Power Players List and Event

TheWrap will debut its inaugural Brand Integration Power Players List & Breakfast, a new franchise spotlighting the executives, marketers, producers, creators and agents redefining the relationship between storytelling and brand partnership. The event will take place Tuesday, March 10, at UTA in Beverly Hills.

As the boundaries between entertainment, advertising and commerce continue to blur, consumer attention is more fragmented and authenticity has become essential. Brands are no longer simply buying media; they are co-creating culture. In this evolving landscape, the most impactful innovation is happening behind the scenes, driven by leaders who are reshaping how stories are financed, produced and distributed.

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players list honors those leaders who are moving beyond traditional product placement to craft sophisticated, story-first partnerships that unlock new revenue streams while preserving creative integrity. From branded storytelling and creator collaborations to cross-platform activations and franchise-building integrations, these executives are setting the blueprint for the future of entertainment marketing.

“The business of entertainment is evolving in real time,” said Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap. “The 2026 list features the executives that represent the next era of entertainment marketing. Their work is distinctive and respects storytelling while unlocking new revenue streams for the industry.”

The Brand Integration Power Players franchise reinforces TheWrap’s commitment to covering the business of entertainment and convening the industry’s most influential decision-makers for timely, substantive dialogue at the intersection of content, commerce and culture.

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast is presented by Google TV and in partnership with UTA.