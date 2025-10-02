TheGrill 2025 Portrait Gallery: Kimbal Musk, Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer and More | Photos

TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s annual business conference in the heart of Hollywood, went off without a hitch Tuesday, bringing together some of the biggest industry figures and executives for thought-provoking and forward-looking conversations on artificial intelligence, streaming, sports and more.
Among those figures, as you’ll see in the below portrait gallery shot by photographer Steve Limones, were storied “F1” film producer Jerry Bruckheimer; WndrCo founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg; Nova Sky Stories CEO and co-founder Kimbal Musk (brother to Elon); the Azoff Company chairman and CEO Irving Azoff; WME bosses Christian Muirhead, Richard Weitz and Mark Shapiro; The Walt Disney Company’s head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps; Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein; and many more.
TheGrill is one of two flagship events hosted by TheWrap each year, welcoming experts in media and technology as they discuss the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry. This year’s 10 panels highlighted a number of urgent topics about the business and future of entertainment.
Scroll below for our full portrait studio of the TheGrill's esteemed guests and panelists, lead by TheWrap founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Award-Winning Producer, “F1”
Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo
Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Company
Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures
Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company, and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo
Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories
Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group
Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group
Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO
Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group, Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group, and Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO
Nina Shaw, Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang
Brent Weinstein, Senior Leadership Team, CAA
Jaime Maggio, Los Angeles Sports Anchor, CBS
Tommy Oliver, Filmmaker & CEO, Confluential Films
Annie Chang, VP, Creative Technologies, NBCUniversal
Greg Foster, Owner & Principal, Foster + Crew
Yves Bergquist, Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center
Judy Tu, SVP & Sr. Relationship Manager, City National Bank, Entertainment Division
Jed Weintrob, Partner, 30 Ninjas
Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios
Jasmine Daghighian, VP, Film, Topic Studios
Bennett Spector, GM, Bleacher Report
Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld
Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld with USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Students
Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku
Jonathan Zepp, Head of Entertainment Content & Platforms, Google
Fergus Navaratnam-Blair, VP, National Research Group
Laura Holson, Journalist & Founder, The Box Sessions
Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap
Melody Hildebrandt, CTO, Fox Corporation
Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo
Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios
Sev Ohanian, Founder, Proximity Media
Toni Gray, Head of Production, Dhar Mann Studios