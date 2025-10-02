TheGrill 2025 Portrait Gallery: Kimbal Musk, Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer and More | Photos

TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s annual business conference in the heart of Hollywood, went off without a hitch Tuesday, bringing together some of the biggest industry figures and executives for thought-provoking and forward-looking conversations on artificial intelligence, streaming, sports and more.

Among those figures, as you’ll see in the below portrait gallery shot by photographer Steve Limones, were storied “F1” film producer Jerry Bruckheimer; WndrCo founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg; Nova Sky Stories CEO and co-founder Kimbal Musk (brother to Elon); the Azoff Company chairman and CEO Irving Azoff; WME bosses Christian Muirhead, Richard Weitz and Mark Shapiro; The Walt Disney Company’s head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps; Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein; and many more.

TheGrill is one of two flagship events hosted by TheWrap each year, welcoming experts in media and technology as they discuss the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry. This year’s 10 panels highlighted a number of urgent topics about the business and future of entertainment.

Scroll below for our full portrait studio of the TheGrill’s esteemed guests and panelists, lead by TheWrap founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. And read up on all of our Grill coverage here.