TheGrill 2025 Portrait Gallery: Kimbal Musk, Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer and More | Photos

TheGrill 2025: TheWrap’s annual business conference kicked off Tuesday in the heart of Hollywood at the DGA Theater Complex

TheGrill portrait gallery 2025
TheGrill portrait gallery 2025 (Credit: Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s annual business conference in the heart of Hollywood, went off without a hitch Tuesday, bringing together some of the biggest industry figures and executives for thought-provoking and forward-looking conversations on artificial intelligence, streaming, sports and more.

Among those figures, as you’ll see in the below portrait gallery shot by photographer Steve Limones, were storied “F1” film producer Jerry Bruckheimer; WndrCo founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg; Nova Sky Stories CEO and co-founder Kimbal Musk (brother to Elon); the Azoff Company chairman and CEO Irving Azoff; WME bosses Christian Muirhead, Richard Weitz and Mark Shapiro; The Walt Disney Company’s head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps; Warner Bros. Pictures’ president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein; and many more.

TheWrap's dinner celebrating TheGrill 2025 hits Cipriani Beverly Hills. (Credit: Michael Kovac for TheWrap)
TheGrill is one of two flagship events hosted by TheWrap each year, welcoming experts in media and technology as they discuss the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry. This year’s 10 panels highlighted a number of urgent topics about the business and future of entertainment.

Scroll below for our full portrait studio of the TheGrill’s esteemed guests and panelists, lead by TheWrap founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. And read up on all of our Grill coverage here.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Award-Winning Producer "F1"
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jerry Bruckheimer, Award-Winning Producer, “F1”

Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo

Andrew Cripps
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Company

Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company, and Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo

Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kimbal Musk, CEO & Co-Founder, Nova Sky Stories

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group

Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group

Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO

Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group, Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group, and Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME Group, Richard Weitz, Co-Chairman, WME Group, and Mark Shapiro, President and Managing Partner, WME Group & President and COO, TKO

Nina Shaw, Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Nina Shaw, Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang

Brent Weinstein, Senior Leadership Team, CAA
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Brent Weinstein, Senior Leadership Team, CAA

Jaime Maggio, Los Angeles Sports Anchor, CBS
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jaime Maggio, Los Angeles Sports Anchor, CBS

Tommy Oliver, Filmmaker & CEO, Confluential Films
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Tommy Oliver, Filmmaker & CEO, Confluential Films

Annie Chang, VP, Creative Technologies, NBCUniversal
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Annie Chang, VP, Creative Technologies, NBCUniversal

Greg Foster, Owner & Principal, Foster + Crew
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Greg Foster, Owner & Principal, Foster + Crew

Yves Bergquist, Director, AI in Media, USC's Entertainment Technology Center
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Yves Bergquist, Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center

Judy Tu, SVP & Sr. Relationship Manager, City National Bank, Entertainment Division
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Judy Tu, SVP & Sr. Relationship Manager, City National Bank, Entertainment Division

Jed Weintrob, Partner, 30 Ninjas
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jed Weintrob, Partner, 30 Ninjas

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Dhar Mann, Founder, Dhar Mann Studios

Jasmine Daghighian, VP, Film, Topic Studios
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jasmine Daghighian, VP, Film, Topic Studios

Bennett Spector, GM, Bleacher Report
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Bennett Spector, GM, Bleacher Report

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld with USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Students

Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku

Jonathan Zepp, Head of Entertainment Content & Platforms, Google
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jonathan Zepp, Head of Entertainment Content & Platforms, Google

Fergus Navaratnam-Blair, VP, National Research Group
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Fergus Navaratnam-Blair, VP, National Research Group

Laura Holson, Journalist & Founder, The Box Sessions
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Laura Holson, Journalist & Founder, The Box Sessions

Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap

Melody Hildebrandt, CTO, Fox Corporation
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Melody Hildebrandt, CTO, Fox Corporation

Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo

Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios

Sev Ohanian, Founder, Proximity Media
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sev Ohanian, Founder, Proximity Media

Toni Gray, Head of Production, Dhar Mann Studios
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Toni Gray, Head of Production, Dhar Mann Studios

Irving Azoff, Chairman & CEO, The Azoff Company
Benjamin Lindsay

