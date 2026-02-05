Tubi, Nielsen Expand Measurement Partnership

Tubi has reached a new, multiyear partnership with Nielsen that will give the Fox-owned free, ad-supported streaming platform access to the firm’s audience measurement and streaming platform ratings, as well as its national TV research and ad intelligence.

The deal expands the two companies’ longstanding partnership through Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings and Nielsen ONE Ads, and will help Tubi and advertisers make more informed decisions around media planning, workflows and execution. In a typical month, Nielsen measures more than 1 trillion minutes of viewing across all streaming apps.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tubi, as we are both paving the way for the continued growth of ad-supported streaming,” Nielsen’s senior vice president of national partnerships Garrett Jamison said in a statement. “Tubi excels at bringing audiences to their platform and we have the unique ability to measure those audiences and provide compelling intel for advertisers.”

In the fourth quarter, ad-supported streaming increased 9% quarter over quarter to account for 74.2% of overall viewership, a new high for 2025. It outpaced a 7% increase in overall TV viewing. When broken out by category, 45.6% of ad-supported viewing came from streaming, while 29.6% came from broadcast and 24.8% from cable.

Tubi accounted for 6.2% of ad-supported streaming’s share during the quarter and ranked as the No. 1 fully free, ad-supported streaming service and the No. 2 AVOD platform among audiences ages 18 and older by reach, as well as the No. 4 streaming service among audiences ages 18 and older by ad-supported reach. Approximately 95% of Tubi’s viewing comes from on-demand consumption.

It is a top five ad-supported streamer by reach among Gen Z, No. 3 in time spent among multicultural audiences ages 18 to 49, and outperformed all broadcast and cable networks in ad-supported minutes watched within that age group, according to Nielsen. Between November 2020 and 2025, Tubi’s audiences ages 18 to 49 and 25 to 54 have grown tenfold.

“Tubi is taking share and redefining streaming for audiences and advertisers with viewership that represents the scale, influence and purchasing power of the next generation,” Tubi chief revenue officer Jeff Lucas said in a statement. “We are growing engagement faster today than the last 7 quarters and have built a platform that is busting myths that free isn’t premium. Tubi is delivering passionate fandoms for advertisers while giving our audience a deeply personalized, culturally resonant, totally free streaming experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

Tubi executives will talk more about the partnership, streaming audience insights and ad-tech innovation during its 2026 IAB NewFront presentation at Pier 59 Studios in New York City on March 24.