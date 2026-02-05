UTA Partner Nancy Gates Exits After 30 Years

UTA partner Nancy Gates, who has been with the agency since 1996, is exiting the company, TheWrap has learned.

Gates started at UTA five years after the agency was founded in 1991, with her first job being a mailroom employee. UTA CEO David Kramer announced Gates’ departure on Thursday in a memo.

“During her tenure at UTA, her skillful agenting has shaped and built the careers of so many iconic talents,” Kramer said. “Nancy has been more than a partner and colleague – to many of us she is a dear friend.”

After her time in the mailroom, she moved up to assisting talent agent Martin Lesak and was later promoted to a talent agent. After serving as the co-head of TV Talent for nearly 20 years, she made partner in 2015. She was part of establishing the New York branch of the company.

Here’s Kramer’s full announcement: “After almost 30 years, Nancy Gates has made the decision to move on from UTA and start a new chapter in her life. Nancy began her career in the mailroom, not long after the company was formed. She worked for the great Martin Lesak, before being promoted to agent in Talent. For 18 of her years at UTA, Nancy ran our TV Talent Department. During that time, we asked her to move her family to NYC and open our NYC office, which she also ran for 10 years. During her tenure at UTA, her skillful agenting has shaped and built the careers of so many iconic talents. Nancy has been more than a partner and colleague – to many of us she is a dear friend. She will be announcing her next move in the coming weeks and we’re excited to partner with her in her next journey.”