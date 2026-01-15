Alan Cumming Signs With UTA

Alan Cumming has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) just a week after the Season 4 premiere of his reality hit “The Traitors.”

The actor, writer, producer and director has a career spanning over 40 years in the entertainment business. He has earned five Emmy awards, two Tony awards, a BAFTA award and an Olivier award for his work.

Most recently, Cumming leads the reality competition series “The Traitors” as the host and producer, for which he has won four Emmys.

The Scottish actor is also known for his screen credits in “Spy Kids,” “The Good Wife,” “GoldenEye,” “Sex and the City,” “Doctor Who,” “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” and “Schmigadoon.”

Cumming has had notable Broadway performances as The Emcee in “Cabaret,” the titular role in “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and his solo show “Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age.” He also hosted the Tony Awards in 2015.

In his next screen project, he will reprise his role as Nightcrawler in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”

UTA has signed Cumming representation in all areas. He will continue to be represented by Bond Artists and by B-Side in the U.K.

In addition to his on-camera work, Cumming has written seven books, including his bestselling memoir “Not My Father’s Son.” He has also received over 40 awards for his humanitarian work for LGBTQ rights and AIDS awareness.