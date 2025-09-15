Alan Cumming Invites Donald Trump on ‘The Traitors,’ Says President Would Perfectly Fit Show’s Mold of Deception

“The Traitors” host Alan Cumming said President Donald Trump would perfectly fit the mold of deception needed to win the Emmy-winning Peacock competition show.

“I’m sure our president would be very good on the show … having a lot of chaos and sort of turmoil and treachery, so maybe he’d like to come on and be paid for that, probably better than he gets as president,” Cumming, who accepted the award for outstanding reality competition program on behalf of “The Traitors” at the 2025 Emmys, told press backstage when asked which celebrity he thinks would succeed at deception. “Let’s move on to the next question.”

Trump, however, won’t be among the next batch of celebrities competing in “The Traitors” Season 4, which include Michael Rappaport, Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley, all of whom were extensively researched by Cumming ahead of production this summer.

“I really SWAT up on who all the players are, because mostly, usually I don’t really know them, so I get a lot of material,” Cumming said, likening his preparation to “an assassin preparing for a hit.” “I learn everything I can about these people and their backgrounds.”

With “The Traitors” Season 4 already filmed, Cumming is gearing up to host the all-civilian version of the competition series for NBC, and he revealed he’s decided to tone down his style for that one.

“We’ve gone so crazy on this escalation of the style of the character of the host,” Cumming said. “We can bring it down and slightly reboot it a wee bit … I’m thinking that’s quite a good idea. Otherwise, I’d be, I don’t know, wearing a spaceship or something.”