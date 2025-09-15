The Best and Worst Moments From the 2025 Emmys

It all went down at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Lots of wins, even more losses and many moments we just had to rate as either best or worst – from Stephen Colbert’s standing ovation to start the show to

This year’s show was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who kept things moving along by donating $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America and adding or subtracting $1,000 for every second a winner speech went under or over 45 seconds long.

Here are the best and worst moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert accepts the Outstanding Talk Series Award for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Best: The Crowd Goes Wild For Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert was the first to present at the 77th Emmy Awards and was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd. The reaction comes months after CBS announced that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was coming to an end in May 2026. The ovation was a clear sign which side the Hollywood players in the room stood on the decision. Later in the show, “The Late Show” won the Emmy for Talk Series, and the award show audience erupted. Colbert gave a powerful speech about love and loss that capped with “I’ve never loved my country so desperately.”

Reba McEntire. Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Worst: ‘The Golden Girls’ Theme Performed Live After host Nate Bargatze stressed – partly as a joke, partly to keep the show moving – that speeches over 45 seconds would remove a grand from a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America, there was still some time cut out for Reba McEntire, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman to sing a bit of the “Golden Girls” theme song ensuring that the runtime would not be affected that much in the long run.

Jeff Hiller accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Somebody Somewhere” (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Best: Jeff Hiller Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Beating out Harrison Ford, Ike Barinholtz and Colman Domingo, Jeff Hiller took home the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance in “Somebody Somewhere.” Fellow nominees Bowen Yang and Michael Urie appeared shocked and elated for Hiller as Julianne Nicholson announced his name. Hiller thanked co-star Bridget Everett for “changing his life.”

Elizabeth Banks (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Worst: One Male Limited Series Director Beats 5 Female Nominees Presenter Elizabeth Banks was rightfully excited that outstanding directing in a limited series had five female nominees to only one male nominee which had not happened at the awards show before. After all that talk — and a joke about the lone male director Philip Barantini being “The Oner” of the group — she quickly announced that Barantini won for his directing of “Adolescence.” Barantini’s win is certainly well-deserved, but the lead up to the reveal was a tough look.

Jennifer Coolidge (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Worst: Winners Penalized for Talking More Than 45 Seconds While Presenters Rambled Bargatze’s joke about knocking away money from a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America for every second beyond 45 seconds that Emmy winners went on their acceptance speech was a fun one. But when put into comparison with how long — and often cringey — the presenters got to go on maybe they should’ve been the ones with a timer.

Lorne Michaels (Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Best: Tina Fey Gives Lorne Michaels Emmy for “SNL” 50th Anniversary Special It was a “Saturday Night Live” reunion as Tina Fey presented Lorne Michaels with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” After joking that she may have been a biased choice to present the award, Fey fittingly handing the Emmy to Michaels was well worth it. The creator of the sketch series received a standing ovation as he accepted the award, honoring 50 seasons of “SNL”’s legacy. Cameras cut to “SNL” alums Steve Martin and Martin Short beaming at the producer.

Cristin Milioti accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for “The Penguin” (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Best: Cristin Milioti’s Acceptance Speech Cristin Milioti won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series and gave one of the best speeches of the night in a show where many felt rushed because of the donation add/subtract. Her love for her role in “The Penguin” and passion for acting in general was never more evident than in her ecstatic sign-off: “I love you and I love acting so much. WOOO!”

Britt Lower (Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Best: Britt Lower Snuck A ‘Severance’ Reference Onto Her Acceptance Speech Sheet Britt Lower’s Innie snuck a secret message into her Emmy Award acceptance speech. As she accepted the award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Severance,” there was a note on the back that read: “LET ME OUT.” The moment mirrored a scene in the Apple TV+ series in which Lower’s Innie spoke out against her father while posing as her Outie Helena Eagen. In the sci-fi workplace drama, Lower plays both Helly R. and Helena Eagan as her characters navigate the severed world of Lumon Industries.