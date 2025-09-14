Emmy Awards 2025: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

In a surprise that bodes well for “The Pitt,” Katherine LaNasa won supporting actress in a drama at the 77th Emmy Awards. A few minutes later came another surprise: “Severance”‘s Britt Lower beat the formidable (and widely loved) Kathy Bates for lead actress in a drama series.

Tramell Tillman won supporting actor in a drama for “Severance,” while Seth Rogen took home lead actor in a comedy for “The Studio” and Jean Smart won her fourth Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks.”

“The Studio” is starting the evening in an enviable position. The Apple TV+ show created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took home nine trophies at the Sept. 6 Creative Arts Emmys, the most of any nominee. Rogen, who also stars, is the favorite to win best comedy actor and costar Ike Barinholtz is predicted to win supporting actor. If “The Studio” picks up just three awards on Sunday, it will surpass “The Bear” as the comedy series with the most wins in a single year.

Netflix’s “Adolescence” is the frontrunner in the limited series categories where it’s nominated — except for lead actor, where Colin Farrell from HBO Max’s “The Penguin” is likely to wrap up Emmy season with yet another statuette for his transformative performance as Oswald Cobb. The limited series created by Lauren LeFranc is expected to add to the eight Creative Arts Emmys it won earlier this month, as is Apple TV+’s “Severance,” which received the most nominations of any series this year with 27.

That show also cleaned up at the CAE and could still win best drama, but even if it does, it won’t beat last year’s record holder, “Shōgun,” as the drama with the most wins in a single year. “Severance” scored multiple nominations in the same category (supporting actor and drama directing, in addition to guest actress and picture editing, which were announced at the CAE), so the math simply isn’t there for it to top the 18 “Shōgun” took home in 2024.

The ceremony airs live on Sunday air from the Peacock Theater in L.A. beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting.

Below is the complete list of winners for the 77th Primetime Emmys. We’ll be updating live, so stick around.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” **WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” **WINNER

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” **WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” **WINNER

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “Napkins” — “The Bear”

Lucia Aniello, “A Slippery Slope” — “Hacks”

James Burrows, “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman” — “Mid-Century Modern”

Nathan Fielder, “Pilot’s Code” — “The Rehearsal”

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “The Oner” — “The Studio” **WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Back to School” — “Abbott Elementary”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “A Slippery Slope” — “Hacks”

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola, “Pilot’s Code” — “The Rehearsal”

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett, “AGG” — “Somebody Somewhere”

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, “The Promotion” — “The Studio”

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms, “The Finale” — “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Britt Lower, “Severance” **WINNER

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” **WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” **WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”

Scott Glenn, “The White Lotus”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt” **WINNER

Joe Pantoliano, “The Last of Us”

Forest Whitaker, “Andor”

Jeffrey Wright, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, “Severance”

Gwendoline Christie, “Severance”

Kaitlyn Dever, “The Last of Us”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Last of Us”

Merritt Wever, “Severance” **WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, “Who Are You?” — “Andor”

Amanda Marsalis, “6:00 P.M.” — “The Pitt”

John Wells, “7:00 A.M.” — “The Pitt”

Jessica Lee Gagné, “Chikhai Bardo” — “Severance”

Ben Stiller, “Cold Harbor” — “Severance”

Adam Randall, “Hello Goodbye” — “Slow Horses” **WINNER

Mike White, “Amor Fati” — “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, “Welcome to the Rebellion” — “Andor”

Joe Sachs, “2:00 P.M.” — “The Pitt”

R. Scott Gemmill, “7:00 A.M.” — “The Pitt”

Dan Erickson, “Cold Harbor” — “Severance”

Will Smith, “Hello Goodbye” — “Slow Horses”

Mike White, “Full-Moon Party” — “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding Limited Series Actor

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloe Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series Directing

Philip Barantini — “Adolescence” **WINNER

Shannon Murphy, “It’s Not That Serious” — “Dying for Sex”

Helen Shaver, “Cent’anni” — “The Penguin”

Jennifer Getzinger, “A Great Or Little Thing” — “The Penguin”

Nicole Kassell, “Exile” — “Sirens”

Lesli Linka Glatter — “Zero Day”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham — “Adolescence”

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, “Common People” — “Black Mirror”

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, “Good Value Diet Soda” — “Dying for Sex”

Lauren LeFranc, “A Great Or Little Thing” — “The Penguin”

Joshua Zetumer, “The People in the Dirt” — “Say Nothing”

Outstanding TV Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge”

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” **WINNER

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”