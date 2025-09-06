Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are here. Part 1 of this year’s celebration of the best in artistic and technical achievement takes place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Among the categories to be announced tonight in comedy and drama are Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress — races that provide key insights into how the Primetime Emmys will play out. Going into the evening, “Severance” leads all nominees with 27 total nominations across the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys, followed by “The Penguin” with 24 and “The White Lotus” and “The Studio” with 23 each.

When looking specifically at the Creative Arts Emmys, “Severance” and “The Penguin” are tied at 17 nominations each. In the runner-up spot is “The Studio” — bolstered by its numerous guest performance nods — at 16 nominations. “The White Lotus,” which makes up a significant amount of nominations in the acting categories at the Primetime Emmys, ties HBO’s tech giant “The Last of Us” (which only has three Primetime nominations) at 13 nods each.

Key races to look out for on Saturday are the guest acting categories. In Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Jon Bernthal of “The Bear” is up against a staggering five nominees from “The Studio”: Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Martin Scorsese. Bernthal, who is nominated here for the episode “Napkins,” has already won once in this category for the Season 2 episode “Fishes.” Whether his moving turn as Michael Berzatto wins again could indicate just how strong of a contender “The Studio” is for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys.

The high number of CAE nominations for “Severance” possibly signals how much of a TV Academy favorite the series’ second season is. In Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, the Apple TV+ series is represented for its iconic finale marching band sequence, nominated against more traditional dance programming like “Bridgerton” and “Étoile.” As “Severance” and “The Pitt” appear to be in a tight race for Outstanding Drama Series, every win will count for the series’ momentum at the Primetime ceremony.

Part 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys unfolds at the same place on Sunday, Sept. 7. The two evenings will be edited into a single broadcast airing Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. PST on FXX. (The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 14 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+.)

Below is the complete list of winners, which we’ll be updating live.

