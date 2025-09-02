TV Academy Honors 2025 Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Winners

The Television Academy announced the recipients of the 2025 Engineering, Science & Technology Emmys on Tuesday morning. Winners included BBC Research and Development, the developers for LucidLink and more.

Different than the daytime or primetime Emmy awards, this set honors “an individual, company or organization for developments in broadcast technology.”

“Behind every unforgettable moment on screen is a breakthrough in science,

technology or engineering,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “These groundbreaking innovations transform the way stories are created, shared and experienced. We celebrate these Emmy winners for forever changing how we experience the magnificent power of television.”

This year, the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Mark Schubin. The honor recognizes “a living individual whose ongoing contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering.”

Schubin has worked in the industry for decades and helped develop the broadcasting of the Metropolitan Opera (The Met) productions.

The Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award, which honors an agency, company or institution “whose contributions over time have significantly impacted television technology and engineering,” went to BBC Research & Development.

“Over the decades, they’ve been central to important advancements in television, playing a pivotal role in the development and standardization of High-Definition Television (HDTV), Ultra High-Definition Television (UHDTV), Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) for the carriage of High Dynamic Range (HDR) information and 5G networks,” the Academy said.

As for the Emmys themselves (outside of the special recognitions), receipients include George Dochev and Peter Thompson for the development of

LucidLink; Ian Sampson for the development of Hush Pro; Fraunhofer IIS and intoPIX for the development of JPEG XS; and Mark T. Noel, Jesse Noel, Casey D. Noel and J.D. Schwalm for the development of the NACMO series of motion bases.

Honorees also include the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers [SMPTE], European Broadcasting Union [EBU] and Video Services Forum [VSF] for the development of the ST 2110 Suite of Standards; Jayson Dumenigo for the development of Action Factory’s Play’n with Fire Hydrogels; and Rob Drewett and Andy Nancollis for the development of the AGITO Dolly System.

Andy Carluccio, Jonathan Kokotajlo, Eyal Hadida and Brendan Ittelson were awarded for the development of Zoom for Broadcast, while Boris Yamnitsky, Jason Clement, Mike Escola and Peter McAuley earned the award for the development of Boris FX Continuum.

This year’s ceremony will be held Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Television Academy’s

Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.