David Keighley, Imax Chief Quality Officer, Dies at 77

Imax’s first-ever chief quality officer David Keighley has passed away at the age of 77.

Keighley, who has served in the role for the last 15 years, oversaw post-production for more than 500 Imax films, ranging from cutting-edge blockbusters to pioneering nature documentaries. He was also a trusted partner to some of the world’s most lauded filmmakers — including Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Francis Ford Coppola and Denis Villeneuve.

His latest work was on Nolan’s upcoming film, “The Odyssey” — the first theatrical release ever shot entirely with Imax film cameras.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend David, a treasured member of the Imax family for more than 50 years. David was as close to the human embodiment of Imax as there has ever been, relentless in his drive to deliver awe-inspiring images to audiences around the globe,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said in a Tuesday statement. “He was incredibly energized and proud of his work on the upcoming ‘The Odyssey,’ completing his review of the dailies just days before his death in a bittersweet but fitting capstone to a remarkable career. We extend our deepest condolences to David’s wife, Patricia, and his family, and our enduring gratitude to David for everything he’s done for Imax and the art of filmmaking.”

Keighley first entered the giant screen industry in 1972, alongside his wife and business partner, Patricia.

Inspired by their experience watching Imax’s “North of Superior,” the newlyweds founded large-format post-production company David Keighley Productions. In 1972, the pair co-directed the Imax film “Catch the Sun.” They quickly formed a lasting partnership with Imax, working on every one of the company’s releases thereafter. For decades, no Imax film print left the lab without Keighley’s personal approval.

In 1988, DKP 70MM was acquired by Imax, and both Keighleys formally joined its team. In 2015, Imax named the premier theater at its Los Angeles offices after Keighley, dedicated in a ceremony by Nolan.

In addition to his work at Imax, Keighley was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a participant in its Science & Technology Awards Committee; a member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC); a Life Fellow of the SMPTE; and a recipient of its Herbert T. Kalmus Gold Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Color Motion Pictures.

He received the Giant Screen Theater Association’s inaugural Special Achievement in Film Award, and he was later honored alongside his wife with the organization’s Outstanding Achievement Award, in recognition of their lasting impact on the industry.

In addition to his wife Patricia, Keighley is survived by his three children (Geoff, Chris and Jennifer) and two grandchildren (Sam and Eli).