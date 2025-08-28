Floyd Levine, ‘Melrose Place’ Actor and Father to Brian Robbins, Dies at 93

Floyd Levine, the longtime television and film actor with memorable spots in “The Melrose Place” and “Baywatch,” died Sunday. He was 93 years old.

He is the father of producer and former Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins. Levine’s daughter-in-law Tracy Robbins announced the news of his death on Tuesday.

“My beloved father in law, Floyd Levine, passed away peacefully yesterday on Aug. 24, surrounded by his beautiful family (and probably wishing someone would bring him a martini),” she wrote in an Instagram post, which was coupled with several photos of Levine over the years. “The best father-in-law, grandpa and all around jokester, Floyd loved Frank Sinatra, classic films and making everyone laugh.”

Robbins continued: “I will miss his humor, his stories and his F bombs that Stella made a lot of money off of! Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd, may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end! I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand.”

Levine was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in New York, City. In her tribute, Robbins said Levine started out as a cab driver before pursuing acting.

“He started out as a cab driver in New York City before chasing Hollywood dreams in California, building an amazing acting career along the way,” Robbins shared. “Brian is basically his twin, and we will see Floyd’s grin every time we look at him.”

Some of his earliest roles were in “Super Fly” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” He is better known for playing Dr. Ralph Harris in the 1978 film “Bloodbrothers” and Gen. Duncan in “Braddock: Missing in Action III.” He also guest starred in several TV shows, including “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Three’s Company” and “The Dukes of Hazard”

He is survived by his sons Brian and Marc, his daughter Sheryl and his grandchildren. His wife Rochelle died at age 85 in 2022.

“I will miss him dearly, but i know he’s making the angels laugh already and back together with his beautiful wife Rochelle (give her the biggest squeeze from us). Don’t worry, I will take care of your baby boy always and forever,” Robbins said, closing out her message. “Love you grandpa. And yes … you always did it your way to the very end.”