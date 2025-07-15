Emmys 2025: See the Full List of Nominees (Updating Live)

On Tuesday, Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song will announce the nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. And the stakes are once again high for TV’s biggest night.

The comedy category is expected to see several returning favorites like Max’s “Hacks,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and FX’s “The Bear.” As for limited series, though there were several strong entries this television season, Netflix’s stunning “Adolescence” is expected to lead the pack. That means the extremely competitive drama category could have the most surprises and upsets this year. Six awards darlings — HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Disney+’s “Andor,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Netflix’s “Squid Game” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” — released Emmys eligible seasons after being away last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, “CBS Mornings” revealed the nominees for reality competition series and talk series, which largely went as predicted.

The 77th Primetime Awards will take place live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ and will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Here are the major nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan “Bad Sisters”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Limited Series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding Limited Series Actor

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series Directing

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

