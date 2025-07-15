‘Traitors,’ ‘Daily Show’ Among 2025 Emmy Nominees Announced Early

Alan Cumming and Jon Stewart are once again Emmy nominees.

As are “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Survivor” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

On Tuesday, at the totally reasonable hour of 7:47 a.m. ET/4:47 a.m. PT, which is just shy of four hours before Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song officially announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards, “CBS Mornings” revealed two categories: Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series.

There were few surprises in either. Last year’s winners in those categories, “The Traitors” and “The Daily Show,” were shoo-ins; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was also expected to make the cut again in talk series. The only question mark was which show would take the third spot. It turned out to be “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In addition to “The Traitors” and five-time winner “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” reality competition made space for “The Amazing Race, “Survivor” and “Top Chef.” Four of the five were 2024 nominees, with “Survivor” taking back its slot from “The Voice.”

CBS will broadcast the 2025 Emmys, which take place on September 15, so unveiling two categories on “CBS Mornings” is a bit of corporate synergy. The early hour also recalls the many years that Emmy noms were announced at 8:35 am ET/5:35 am PT, just in time to be touted on the morning shows broadcasting live on the East Coast.

The full announcement of nominees in the other categories will air on Tuesday at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT on the TV Academy’s website and YouTube channel.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”