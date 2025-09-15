Hannah Einbinder Says ‘F–k ICE and Free Palestine’ During Emmys Acceptance Speech | Video

Hannah Einbinder made waves at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards after capping her acceptance speech with a message for the times: “F–k ICE and free Palestine.”

Einbinder, a Jewish actress and comedian, has been outspoken about her support for Palestine before. In March, she was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with a Visibility Award for efforts toward LGBTQ+ representation on the screen and off.

“As a queer person, as a Jewish person and as an American, I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza,” she said at the HRC ceremony. “I am ashamed and infuriated that this mass murder is funded by our American tax dollars. It should not be controversial to say that we should all be against murdering civilians.”

Einbinder isn’t the only “Hacks” star who was outspoken on this topic Sunday. Megan Stalter arrived at the Emmys in a simple outfit of a white t-shirt and jeans, carrying a black bag with “CEASE FIRE!” written across it over white tape.

At the beginning of the night, host Nate Bargatze instituted a 45-second time limit for winners’ speeches in a move he said was encouraged by Television Academy officials. For every second that winners went over, he would subtract $1,000 from a $100,000 pot he intended to donate to the Boys & Girls Club. For every second their speech went under, he vowed to add $1,000 to the total. This time limit did not apply to himself or the award presenters.

Before she gave her message, Einbinder realized that her speech had gone over the time limit. She then vowed to pay back the total amount she took off by running long. Bargatze later underscored that this wasn’t coming from his own money.

Though “Free Palestine” was heard in the public Emmys broadcast, Einbinder’s “F–k ICE” message was removed. Bargatze later joked that he would “start a swear jar real fast” if recipients continued to curse.

Winning over TheWrap’s projected Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Catherine O’Hara (“The Studio”), Einbinder won for “Hacks” Season 4.

Watch the moment below: