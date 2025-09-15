How Much Money Does Nate Bargatze Owe the Boys and Girls Club After the Emmys?

Nate Bargatze has a surefire plan to keep this year’s Emmys’ speeches short.

The comedian announced that he will be donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, but there’s a catch. For every winner whose speech goes over their 45 second allotment, he will subtract $1,000 from that donation per second. On the flip side, any winner whose speech goes under 45 seconds will cause him to add another $1,000 per second to his donation.

Because the first winner of the evening — Seth Rogen — gave a speech under the time limit, Bargatze starting the evening owing $106,000. But by the time Jean Smart and Katherine LaNasa won their awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, the total had dropped to $98,000.

But it wasn’t until “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series that the total took a real hit. As she held back tears and declared “F–k ICE and free Palestine,” the donation dropped down to $80,000. (For her part, Einbinder said she would pay the difference.)

“I will fid her later,” Bargatze said after Einbinder’s win, vowing to hold the HBO Max star to her promised donation. “She also cursed and let me tell you, I will start a swear jar so fast.”

Last Tuesday, Bargatze assured Jimmy Kimmel that the donation would come from him rather than any organization, noting that his personal commitment makes the bit funnier.

“It’s up to that room how much they want to give them, or how little they want to give them,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “It’s out of my hands. I’m sorry to put it on, but we’ve got a TV show to get through.”

