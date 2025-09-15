Britt Lower Sneaks ‘Severance’ Easter Egg Into Emmys Speech: ‘Let Me Out’

“Severance” star Britt Lower found an ingenious way to pay homage to the Apple TV+ series while accepting the award Sunday night for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys.

The Easter egg in question was spotted by eagle-eyed Emmys viewers, who noted online that Lower had scribbled three words in all caps on the back of the paper containing her acceptance speech. The three words? “LET ME OUT.”

Lower, notably, made no reference to the not-so-hidden message, but “Severance” fans have gotten used to looking for easy-to-miss details and clues.

The message is, of course, a nod to “Severance” and specifically Lower’s “innie” character in the show, Helly R. Helly writes those same words on her arms during a memorable scene in “Severance” Season 1. Beyond that, Helly and her fellow “Severance” innies have spent the entire show demanding that they be let out of the labyrinthine Lumon Industries office floor where they all work.

Lower’s scribbled Emmys message, in other words, cheekily suggests that it was not Helly R. who accepted the Lead Actress Emmy Sunday night, but her “outie” self, Helena.

“It’s a privilege to even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists,” Lower said during her speech, referencing her fellow Lead Actress nominees this year. “I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine.”

“Thank you to my mom and my dad, my brother, my husband, our kids, our co-parents, our chosen family. I love you so much,” Lower added. “Thank you for this. And thank you [to] Helly R. for choosing me.”

“Severance” Season 2 netted the most Emmy nominations of any of this year’s nominated shows. In addition to Lower, her “Severance” co-star Tramell Tillman also took home the Emmy Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.