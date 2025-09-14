2025 Emmys Red Carpet: Noah Wyle, Cate Blanchett and More Arrivals | Photos

Television’s biggest stars bring their best looks to the Emmy Awards

Noah Wyle, Michelle Willams, Lisa, Walton Goggins, Selena Gomez, Cate Blanchett
Noah Wyle, Michelle Willams, Lisa, Walton Goggins, Selena Gomez, and Cate Blanchett at the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet. (Credit: Getty Images)

It’s television’s biggest night, and the biggest stars of the silver screen are bringing out their Sunday best to the red carpet.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, presented by the Academy of Arts & Sciences, brings together nominees, presenters and honored guests to the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the best of television this year, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Celebrities like “The White Lotus” stars Walton Goggins and Sam Nivola, “The Studio” star Chase Sui Wonders, “Nobody Wants This” standout Justine Lupe and “The Pitt” fan-favorites Gerran Howell and Patrick Ball were among the first stars to enjoy their time in the spotlight. Check out some of the biggest fashion moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards below:

Walton Goggins
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins

Noah Wyle
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Noah Wyle

Cate Blanchett
L (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett

Lisa
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lisa

Kathryn Hahn
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kathryn Hahn

Jude Law
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jude Law

Aimee Lou Wood
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood

Seth Rogen
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seth Rogen

Sydney Sweeney
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

Julianne Nicholson
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Julianne Nicholson

Adam Brody
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Adam Brody

Keri Russell
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keri Russell

Halsey
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halsey

Selena Gomez
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Michelle Williams
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Michelle Williams

Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen

Ben Stiller
(Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Ben Stiller

Owen Cooper
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Owen Cooper

Catherine Zeta-Jones
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Stephen Colbert
. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert

Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu

Adam Scott
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Adam Scott

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott attend
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott attend

Carrie Coon
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Coon

Chloë Sevigny
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny

Jenna Ortega
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega

Jenny Slate
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jenny Slate

Isa Briones
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Isa Briones

Ariel Dumas
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ariel Dumas

Quinta Brunson
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Charlie Hunnam
(Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Charlie Hunnam

Charlotte Le Bon
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Charlotte Le Bon

Sarah Paulson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

Pedro Pascal
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Pedro Pascal

Jennifer Coolidge
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

Anna Sawai
. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Anna Sawai

Kathy Bates
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kathy Bates

Parker Posey
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Parker Posey

Kimberly Schlapman
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kimberly Schlapman

Catherine O'Hara
. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells

Jason Isaacs
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jason Isaacs

Katherine LaNasa
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Katherine LaNasa

Rita Ora
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rita Ora

Evan Peters
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Evan Peters

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

Steve Martin
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Steve Martin

Elaine Hendrix
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Elaine Hendrix

Ike Barinholtz
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ike Barinholtz

Wendie Malick
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Wendie Malick

John Turturro and Diego Turturr
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Turturro and Diego Turturr

Nicole Brydon Bloom
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Jesse Williams
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Jesse Williams

Britt Lower
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Britt Lower

Tramell Tillman
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Tramell Tillman

Meghann Fahy
(Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy

Sara Foster
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Sara Foster

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter

Erin Foster and Sara Foster
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Erin Foster and Sara Foster

Janelle James
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Chase Sui Wonders
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders

Taylor Dearden
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Dearden

Jeff Hiller
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeff Hiller

Skye P. Marshall
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Skye P. Marshall

Dichen Lachman
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dichen Lachman

Tracy Ifeachor
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tracy Ifeachor

CJ Perry
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CJ Perry

Kaitlyn Dever
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kaitlyn Dever

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshal
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall

Jackie Tohn
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jackie Tohn

Paul W. Downs
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Paul W. Downs

Jason Segel
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jason Segel

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews

Lucky Starzzz
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Lucky Starzzz

Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Down
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Down

Acacia Forgot
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Acacia Forgot

Desi Lydic
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Desi Lydic

Gayle King
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gayle King

Gerran Howell
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Gerran Howell

Arrietty
. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Arrietty

Walton Goggins, Nadia Conners
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners

Krys Marshall
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Krys Marshall

Leslye Headland
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leslye Headland

Matty Matheson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Matty Matheson

Justine Lupe
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Justine Lupe

Megan Stalter
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Megan Stalter

Fiona Dourif
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fiona Dourif

Brett Goldstein
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Brett Goldstein

Dewayne Perkins
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Dewayne Perkins

Ryan Ken
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ryan Ken

Jessica Lee Gagné
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessica Lee Gagné

Sam Nivola
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sam Nivola

Molly Gordon
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Molly Gordon

Jon Beavers
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jon Beavers

Nikki Boyer
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nikki Boyer

Mark Indelicato
(Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Mark Indelicato

Zuri Hall
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Zuri Hall

Carolyn Lipka
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Carolyn Lipka

Rhenzy Feliz
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rhenzy Feliz

Sam Star
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Sam Star

Jeannie Mai
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeannie Mai

Haley Kalil
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Haley Kalil

Patrick Ball
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Patrick Ball

Derek Hough
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Derek Hough

Shanina Shaik
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik

Phaedra Parks
(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Phaedra Parks

Philip Keoghan
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Philip Keoghan

Cole Walliser
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cole Walliser

Shannon Murphy
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Shannon Murphy

Bridget Everett
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Bridget Everett and Murray Hill

Nicholas Alexander Chavez
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Lexi Love
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Lexi Love

Owen Cooper poses with the Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series award for "Adolescence" during The Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 02, 2025 in New York City
Read Next
Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises 'Adolescence' Star Owen Cooper Before Emmys | Video

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments