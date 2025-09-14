2025 Emmys Red Carpet: Noah Wyle, Cate Blanchett and More Arrivals | Photos

It’s television’s biggest night, and the biggest stars of the silver screen are bringing out their Sunday best to the red carpet.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, presented by the Academy of Arts & Sciences, brings together nominees, presenters and honored guests to the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the best of television this year, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Celebrities like “The White Lotus” stars Walton Goggins and Sam Nivola, “The Studio” star Chase Sui Wonders, “Nobody Wants This” standout Justine Lupe and “The Pitt” fan-favorites Gerran Howell and Patrick Ball were among the first stars to enjoy their time in the spotlight. Check out some of the biggest fashion moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards below: