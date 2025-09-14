Jake Gyllenhaal Surprises ‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper Before Emmys | Video

“Adolescence” star Owen Cooper hasn’t been shy about being a huge fan of Jake Gyllenhaal. This hasn’t escaped the attention of the “Donnie Darko” star, who showed up to surprise Cooper ahead of the Emmys ceremony Sunday.

Cooper was in the middle of an interview and speaking about Gyllenhaal when the actor walked in. Cooper was asked how he would react if he met Gyllenhaal at the ceremony and in the middle of earnestly answering, “I don’t know. I’ll just stare at him. I don’t really know,” when that reality came true a little early.

Gyllenhaal shared a gift with Cooper — a small duck. “I made this movie and I got nominated for Academy Award,” he explained, “and a friend of mine sent me this before — something just like this. It’s just a lucky duck.”

Cooper spoke about his Gyllenhaal fandom on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week.

The Netflix star said that if he’s seated near Gyllenhaal, he will “talk his ear off all night” and the “Bubble Boy” actor may not “have a good night.” He added that his favorite Gyllenhaal movies include “Jarhead” and “Donnie Darko.”

Watch the moment between Cooper and Gyllenhaal in the video above.