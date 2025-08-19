Watch: ‘Severance’ Director Ben Stiller Shares Britt Lower’s Audition Tape, Praises It as ‘The Best I’ve Seen’

Ben Stiller shared Britt Lower’s “Severance” audition tape and praised it as “the best I’ve seen.”

Lower’s self-tape audition for her eventual role as Helly in the Apple TV+ hit started making the rounds Tuesday. The scene – which is one of the first in the entire series and one that is shockingly similar to how Lower played it in the episode – earned heaps of praise for Lower’s skill working from the floor of her apartment.

One of the loudest praisers was “Severence” executive producer and director Ben Stiller, who posted about the tape on X.

“This and @MrEricLange self self-tape for ‘Escape at Dannemora’ are the best I’ve seen,” Stiller wrote. “It’s so amazing when you see someone nail a character like that at home. The hard work that goes into it for actors on a daily basis, with no guarantee they will even get a call back.”

The scene depicts the opening of the series where Helly R. wakes up on a board room table after undergoing the severance procedure for the first time. Initially, she panics but after a bit submits to an initial questionnaire being performed by Adam Scott’s character Mark S..

In the audition tape, Lower puts all her effort in – and at one point was not afraid to leave scuff marks from kicking her own door during the performance. What is seen in the tape is eerily close to how the final product turned out. The major difference is Lower was able to tap into that same energy at home and without any sets, directors or costumes.

An impressive display to be sure.