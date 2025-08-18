Ben Stiller Won’t Direct Any of ‘Severance’ Season 3

Ben Stiller will be taking a step back from directing the third season of his hit thriller series “Severance,” because he’s booked and busy on another project.

“I’m at this point in my life where I’m like, ‘The clock is ticking,’” Stiller, who directed episodes on the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ series, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Monday. At the time, Stiller shared that in his older years of life, he still has a lot he would like to do.

“Sixty sounds old. It’s hard to get around it,” Stiller said. “And of course, it’s that other thing of, like, you know what the next one is … ‘Oh, s—t.’”

Right now, he and “Severance” showrunner Dan Erickson have dedicated much of the year to planning out the show’s third season. The goal, it appears, is to get as much done as possible, so he can step away to knock his next project, a war film that’s centered on an airman who is taken down and lands in occupied France, where he eventually gets involved with the French Resistance.

Stiller, who serves as an executive producer for “Severance,” directed 11 episodes of the series, including the both the premieres and finales for Season 1 and Season 2. His work has earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. “Severance” first premiered on Feb. 18, 2022.