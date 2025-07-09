‘Severance’ Leads the Nomination Pack for the 2025 TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association is putting its chips on “Severance.” The second season of the Apple TV+ original scored a total of five nominations for the organization’s upcoming awards, more than any other single program. Those honors included Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama and three Individual Achievement in Drama nominations for Britt Lower, Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman.

There were four series that scored four nominations each: HBO Max’s “The Pitt,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Netflix’s “Adolescence” and Apple TV+’s “The Studio.” After those series, the most nominated programs were CBS’ “Matlock,” Disney+’s “Andor” and HBO’s “The Rehearsal,” which secured three nominations a piece.

On the network and streaming side, HBO led the pack, but Netflix wasn’t too far behind. Between HBO and Max originals, the Warner Bros. Discovery brand secured 22 nominations to Netflix’s 18. This ranking isn’t especially shocking. HBO and Netflix have been trading top awards spots for years. What is surprising is that Apple TV+ came in third place with 14 nominations, boosted by strong showings from its s-shows — “Severance,” “The Studio” and “Shrinking.”

Third place is typically around where FX lives, but not this year. Disney+ came in fourth place with eight nominations altogether, and, after its stellar 2024, FX tied with CBS and PBS for fifth place with seven noms each.

The TCA Awards highlighted the expected heavy hitters from this TV season from beloved mainstays like “Severance” and “Hacks” to new buzzy hits like “Adolescence” and “The Pitt.” But several awards darlings have seemingly fallen out of favor with critics. FX’s “The Bear” only received one nomination for its third season. Similarly, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” only received two nominations.

There were also a few surprises. Adult Swim’s trippy “Common Side Effects” scored a nod for Outstanding New Program as did Sean Evans’ “Hot Ones.” That’s likely exciting news to YouTube and the “Hot Ones” team as the TCA Awards have a good track record of predicting Emmy picks. Showtime’s “Couples Therapy,” which won Outstanding Achievement in Reality in 2021, also appeared on the ballot.

“With these nominations, we honor the art of television and the artists who create it,” said TCA President Andy Dehnart, the founder and editor of reality blurred. “Our members independently selected these nominees, having championed these shows and in their writing, reporting, and criticism throughout the past year.”

TCA is a non-profit organization of 235 professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada. Nominations were chosen by members who selected the most outstanding shows across broadcast, cable and streaming that premiered between June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025. The 2025 Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced at a later date. This year, the TCA Award winners will be revealed later this summer across TCA’s social media rather than at the organization’s annual awards show. Owing to contraction in the industry, the summer TCA tour, which is typically when the awards show takes place, was canceled earlier this year.

Here’s the full list of 2025 Television Critics Association nominees:

Program of the Year

“Adolescence” — Netflix

“Andor” — Disney+

“Hacks” — HBO Max

“The Pitt” — HBO Max

“The Rehearsal” — HBO

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“The Studio” — Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” — ABC (2022 Winner)

“English Teacher” — FX

“Hacks” — HBO Max (2024 Winner)

“Nobody Wants This” — Netflix

“The Rehearsal” — HBO

“Shrinking” — Apple TV+

“Somebody Somewhere” — HBO

“The Studio” — Apple TV+

“What We Do in the Shadows” — FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Andor” — Disney+

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” — AMC

“Industry” — HBO

“The Last of Us” — HBO

“Matlock” — CBS

“The Pitt” — HBO Max

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Adolescence” — Netflix

“Agatha All Along” — Disney+

“Disclaimer” — Apple TV+

“Dying for Sex”— FX

“The Penguin” — HBO

“Rebel Ridge” — Netflix

“Say Nothing” — FX

“Sirens” — Netflix

Outstanding New Program

“Common Side Effects” — Adult Swim

“English Teacher” — FX

“Matlock” — CBS

“Nobody Wants This” — Netflix

“North of North” — Netflix

“Paradise” — Hulu

“The Pitt” — HBO Max

“The Studio” — Apple TV+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jacob Anderson, “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” — AMC

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” — CBS

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” — Netflix

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” — Netflix

Britt Lower, “Severance” — Apple TV+

Diego Luna, “Andor” — Disney+

Adam Scott, “Severance” — Apple TV+

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” — Apple TV+

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” — HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” — FX

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” — HBO Max

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” — HBO

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” — HBO

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” — Apple TV+

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — ABC

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” — Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” — FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” — CBS (2012 Winner)

“The Americas” — NBC

“Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing” — Netflix

“Frontline” — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Leonardo da Vinci” — PBS

“PBS NewsHour” — PBS

“Pee-wee as Himself” — HBO

“We Will Dance Again” — Paramount+

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Daily Show” — Comedy Central

“Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” – Netflix

“Hot Ones” — YouTube

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — ABC

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — CBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner)

“Saturday Night Live” — NBC

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” — NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” — CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner)

“The Boyfriend” — Netflix

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” — HBO Max

“Couples Therapy” — Showtime (2021 Winner)

“Culinary Class Wars” — Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — MTV (2014 Winner)

“Survivor” — CBS

“Top Chef” — Bravo

“The Traitors” — Peacock (2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

“Doctor Who” — Disney+ (2024 Winner)

“Forever” — Netflix

“Heartstopper” — Netflix

“Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld” — Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” — Netflix

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” — Disney Channel

“WondLa” — Apple TV+

“XO, Kitty” — Netflix

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” — Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming